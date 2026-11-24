Before the British indie-pop star heads out on tour with Gracie Abrams, she dishes on sounds that shaped 'I think I spoke too soon.'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsIf you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for.

In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.isn’t afraid to admit that she’s a recovering hot mess. The British-Zimbabwean indie-pop star bared her soul on her 2024 album, which paired infectious Y2K-inspired hooks with visceral explorations of depression, grief, and self-hatred.

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The full-length debut earned her two BRIT nominations, cosigns from But when it came time to write her sophomore release, Chinouriri found that it was time for a change.

“It was kind of a self-confessional where I realized,, a 12-track concept album that condenses the tumult of her mid-20s into one surreal, synth-laden night out. As songs alternate between disco, shoegaze, and indie-rock influences, Chinouriri spirals through realizations about her failed coping mechanisms, trying to answer, “Why am I stuck in this loop, and why can't I change out of it?

”Chinouriri’s blunt confessions are why she became one to watch in the British indie-pop scene and what speaks to her devoted Darlings fanbase—which was bolstered even more when her early 2018 single “It feels like you're walking out to a big party of people who are like you, people who are willing to be happy and positive, even though I know that we all have a joint link,” she says of her live show.

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“It's a bunch of maybe a group of traumatized people who are trying to find happiness within it. ” As Chinouriri prepares to open for Gracie Abrams’s U.S. tour in early December, the singer, who is now sober, returns to her “safe space” onstage with an important lesson to share: that harmful cycles can be broken.

“Okay, this is messy, but I can get out of this. Forgive yourself and tell yourself you can get out of it,” she says. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsis a phenomenal album. I opened for Joesef back in the day, and then he started releasing these singles, and I was like, “Wow, these singles are good.

” I have played that vinyl so many times. It is now skipping and jumping; I need to buy another one. It is just phenomenal. I would say it's in my top five albums.

I experienced indie sleaze, but I was too young to go to the festivals. I wish I were born five years sooner so that I could have experienced some things, because I was always just too young. And now I feel a bit too old with the Gen Zs. But either that or the '90s.

I wish I could have experienced the '90s as a preteen. ,” and I remember watching it in the lights. I've watched that performance a million times, and it is just sensational.. The front said Babylon, and the back was a police car with a weed leaf.

Loads of people would be like, “Your jumper's sick,” and then I was like,"Oh, thanks.

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" Then I actually put two and two together, and I was like, “Ah. ” I don't smoke weed, but I just was like, “Oh, it's a cool piece of merch. ”” . That bridge line: “When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night.

” Jesus Christ, that is some excellent, excellent writing.because she let me come to her festival, so why not have her at my festival as well? We're having. I feel like we've got to switch up the genres, so we just fling them in there for the sake of fun. I'm going to also have," where I was like,"We knew exactly what this was from the start.

" It's less about the lyric in the song itself and more about the lyric amongst the entire album. It's at the very end. I've played it live, and that was the lyric where all the Darlings were like,"Ugh," and it's one of my favorites to sing.

I also have a lyric from back in the day,"walk me through a boulevard of roses," which I just thought was so jazzy and cool for a song called"Is it really bad to say drill music? If I'm feeling like I'm going to cry, I need something that's going to hype me up.

So it might be a rapper likeThat's the song where, even on my worst days, it plays, I'm just feeling quite happy even though I'm quite stressed out. The Black teenage girls who are looking for the inspiration to be able to be whoever they want to be. When I was a Black teenager, I remember the feeling of wondering who's out there for me, and I'm praying that the 13-year-old Black girls now are like,"Oh, she's cool.

" That's all I'm looking for. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general.

She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including