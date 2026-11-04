Rachel Apa Dies of Rhabdomyolysis at NYC Marathon as Medical Examiner Investigates

Rachel Apa collapsed during the New York City Marathon and died from rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle breakdown condition, highlighting safety concerns despite milder weather.

New York police confirmed on Monday that Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old resident of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died after collapsing just two miles from the finish line of the New York City Marathon. The medical examiner's office announced on Tuesday that an investigation into the specific circumstances surrounding her death is currently ongoing. Her father, Steve Apa, told the New York Times that the cause of death was rhabdomyolysis, a rare and severe condition where skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly and releases toxins into the bloodstream.

The condition can lead to severe kidney damage, life-threatening heart complications, or total organ failure. Despite immediate intervention from bystanders and race medical staff, the 24-year-old runner was unable to be saved. When Apa collapsed, a bystander immediately performed CPR while race staff utilized a defibrillator to attempt resuscitation. Paramedics transported her to the hospital, but were ultimately unable to reverse the rapid physiological decline caused by the condition.

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Dr. Doug Farrell, a nephrologist at Mount Sinai who was not involved in Apa's treatment, noted that while rhabdomyolysis is rare, it has appeared in previous New York City Marathons. A study published by Farrell in April documented a significant spike in cases during the 2022 race. That year, doctors treated 24 marathoners for the condition, which was a dramatic increase compared to the usual three or four cases seen at the event. Farrell attributed that surge primarily to high heat and humidity.

In 2022, the heat index exceeded 76 degrees Fahrenheit, marking the hottest New York City Marathon since the event moved to November in 1986. The intense temperatures prevented effective sweat evaporation, causing core body temperatures in runners to exceed 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This thermal stress accelerated muscle breakdown through dehydration. In contrast, the weather on the day of Apa's collapse was much milder, with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s. This suggests that environmental heat was not the primary driver in this specific case.

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Dr. Jonathan Kim, founding director of Emory Sports Cardiology, emphasized that deaths during marathons are extremely rare events. He stated that fatalities specifically caused by rhabdomyolysis would be even rarer. Kim described the death of a young, healthy woman during the race as an extremely tragic and uncommon occurrence in modern sports medicine. He clarified that the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in marathons is myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, rather than rhabdomyolysis.

For younger athletes like Apa, the second most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest is often unexplained, even after exhaustive cardiac workups. This suggests complex underlying biological factors at play. Kim noted that while milder cases of rhabdo are common among distance runners due to normal muscle stress during exercise, severe cases requiring hospitalization are less frequent. Symptoms like exhaustion, weakness, nausea, and muscle aches can mimic normal race discomfort.

The New York City Marathon on Sunday set a world record for the largest marathon in history, with 61,146 finishers. Dr. Kim highlighted that despite the growing popularity of running, with nearly 30 million people participating in races from 2010 to 2023, the chance of dying from sudden cardiac arrest has fallen by half. He reported that the survival rate for individuals who experience cardiac arrest while running is close to 70 percent.

This survival rate is comparable to figures found in casinos, airports, and high schools equipped with automated external defibrillators. This stands in stark contrast to the standard out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest survival rate, which is approximately 10 percent. Historical data shows clusters of rhabdo cases have occurred in other athletic settings, such as among college football players in Iowa in 2011 and swimmers in South Carolina in 2007. Most severe cases are treated with intravenous fluids and result in recovery.

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Apa's health history, training regimen, and family medical history remain unclear to the public. This was Apa's first marathon. She was a Division I field hockey player for Bucknell University, where she graduated in 2024. On her marathon fundraising page, she wrote that her father taught her to stay active, push her limits, and embrace challenges, shaping her love for sports and movement.

Experts urge anyone training for long-distance events to monitor for signs of heart problems, including chest tightness, lightheadedness, shortness of breath, and a racing heart. Kim advised runners to talk with their doctor before signing up for a marathon, especially if they have cardiac risk factors such as a family history of heart attack, a history of smoking, or high cholesterol. Understanding the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis and seeking immediate medical attention when experiencing extreme physical distress can be vital for preventing fatal outcomes in endurance sports.

Marathoners with rhabdomyolysis often seek medical care only after they pass out or become delirious during a race. Early symptoms can include exhaustion, weakness, nausea, vomiting, and muscle aches. Heat can hurt or slow marathoners because it makes sweating less effective. When runners exercise, their muscles generate a lot of heat, and the body's main job is to get rid of it. In hot, humid conditions, sweat does not evaporate to cool the body, which can compound dehydration and muscle breakdown issues.