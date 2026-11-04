Rachel Apa Dies After Collapsing at New York City Marathon Finish

Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old runner, died after collapsing near the NYC Marathon finish line. Her father cited rhabdomyolysis as the cause, prompting condolences from the running community.

Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old resident of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, tragically lost her life after collapsing near the finish line of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Apa was participating in her first-ever marathon to raise funds for charity when she suffered a medical emergency in Central Park, approximately two miles from the end of the 26.2-mile course.

Medical Emergency and Collapse Details

The incident occurred as Apa approached the 24-mile mark of the grueling race. According to the New York Police Department, she collapsed during the final stretch of the event. Bystanders, including a hospital social worker named Michaela Nicholas, immediately responded to the situation. Nicholas recalled calling out encouragement to Apa before seeing her fall about 15 yards further along the route and subsequently held her hand while offering comfort.

Also read NYC Marathon runner Rachel Apa sent heartbreaking final text before dying on race day

Emergency responders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Apa on the scene. Event medical staff and a defibrillator were also utilized in an attempt to stabilize her condition before paramedics transported her to the Mount Sinai Medical Center. Despite the rapid response and critical care efforts, doctors were unable to save her, and she passed away after several hours of unsuccessful treatment.

Father Reveals Underlying Health Condition

Apa's father, Steve Apa, provided a specific medical explanation for the sudden collapse during the race. He stated that his daughter was struck by rhabdomyolysis, a rare and severe condition where muscle tissue breaks down during intense physical exertion. This breakdown releases proteins into the blood that can cause kidney damage and other life-threatening complications.

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Steve Apa emphasized that his daughter had been in perfect health prior to the event. He described her as a product manager for an electrical component company who had just begun a master's program at Charleston Southern University. The family was left devastated by the loss of a young woman who was actively preparing for advanced studies and a professional career at the time of her death.

Community Tributes and Official Response

The New York Road Runners, the nonprofit organization responsible for staging the marathon, issued a statement expressing deep sadness over Apa's passing. They extended sincere sympathies to her family, friends, and the broader running community. The organization highlighted the collective grief felt across the event that marked its 50th anniversary in its five-borough format.

Apa's alma mater, Bucknell University, also offered condolences following the news. She was a former Division I field hockey player who graduated in 2024 with a degree in markets, innovation, and design. The university noted her achievement of scoring 17 goals for the field hockey team, reflecting her dedication and athletic discipline throughout her collegiate career.

Lasting Impact and Race Context

USA Field Hockey, the governing body for the sport, joined the tributes by stating that Rachel's impact on the sport and those around her would not be forgotten. The organization mourned the tragic loss and expressed thoughts with everyone grieving the incident. Apa had often cited her late grandfather, who passed away in 2022 from Parkinson's disease, as the inspiration for her love of sports and movement.

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The death of Apa casts a somber shadow over the New York City Marathon, a event that saw a record 61,000 runners reach the finish line on Sunday. While the race celebrated half a century of its five-borough format, the community is now grappling with the loss of a runner who sought to honor her grandfather's lessons to stay active and push limits. The tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the physical demands placed on participants in elite endurance events.