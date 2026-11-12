Rachel Akerman Details Solo Motherhood Journey After Divorce

Rachel Akerman opens up about balancing motherhood and comedy after her divorce, revealing how therapy and a supportive friend helped her navigate single parenthood.

Rachel Akerman recently opened up about the intense realities of solo motherhood and career management following her divorce, sharing intimate details of her journey on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. The actress and comedian described a period where her professional life and personal grief collided, forcing her to reinvent her daily routine while raising her young son, Sebastian. Akerman, known for her role in 27 Dresses, emphasized that the transition was emotionally taxing yet ultimately transformative for her understanding of self and community.

Merging Office Space With Nursery Needs

Akerman explained that upon returning to work immediately after the divorce, she faced the logistical challenge of bringing Sebastian to her workplace daily. Because she was producing the show she was starring in, she had the unique flexibility to convert her office space into a nursery. This arrangement allowed her to keep her son close every day, a situation she described as lovely and beautiful in its own way. It provided a sense of stability for Sebastian while Akerman navigated the professional demands of her career.

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However, the convenience of having her son nearby did not mitigate the emotional difficulty of the situation. Akerman revealed that she was simultaneously mourning the end of her relationship, performing stand-up comedy, and adjusting to the sleep deprivation of new motherhood. She described the grueling cycle of being up all night feeding Sebastian and then having to perform and work during the day. The dual pressure of professional performance and private grief created a high-stakes environment that required immense resilience.

Friendship And Community Building Support

The actress credited a close friend for helping her survive this difficult transition. After the split, this friend moved in with Akerman and provided crucial support for Sebastian, creating a stable home environment during an emotionally volatile time. Akerman called this arrangement the best experience they had ever had, highlighting the power of platonic support systems in times of crisis. The presence of this friend allowed Akerman to focus on her work and mental health without being solely responsible for every aspect of childcare and household management.

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To foster connection and joy, Akerman and her friend established a tradition called 'Sebi Sunday' in honor of her son, Sebastian. The event transformed their home into a weekly gathering place where they would hang a neon sign reading 'Sebi Sunday' by the pool. They invited parents, friends, and non-parents alike to come over, drink rosé, and let the children roam and play. This community-building exercise helped Akerman shift her perspective from focusing on her losses to appreciating the vibrant social circle she had built.

Therapy And Rediscovering Identity In Her Thirties

Beyond the logistical and social support, Akerman prioritized deep internal work to process her divorce and rebuild her identity. She began engaging in extensive therapy and transcendental meditation after her first marriage ended. This period of introspection was dedicated to understanding her intimacy issues, identifying why she kept people at arm's length, and learning how to navigate relationships differently. The therapy sessions became a tool for self-discovery, allowing her to confront the psychological patterns that had influenced her previous relationships.

Akerman shared that this journey of self-reflection was essential for her evolution as a single mother in her thirties. She spent time figuring out who she was outside of her marriages and what her new role meant to her personally and professionally. The process took time, but it enabled her to define her life on her own terms. By addressing her mental health and emotional barriers, she was able to step into motherhood with a clearer sense of purpose and a stronger foundation for her future.