Actress Rachael Leigh Cook discusses her new Hallmark movie Double Booked for the Holidays and reveals she wants to cast a specific 'She's All That' co-star as her next leading man.

Rachael Leigh Cook has revealed her desire to bring a former castmate from her iconic 1999 film She's All That into the Hallmark Channel fold as her next leading man. The actress, who has become a staple of the network's holiday programming since 2016, recently starred in Double Booked for the Holidays, where she played twin characters Abigail and Charlie. During an exclusive interview, she discussed the new film and expressed strong interest in collaborating with her original co-star again.

The Core Details of the New Hallmark Film

Double Booked for the Holidays features Cook portraying twins Abigail and Charlie, who agree to run a bookstore in Hay-on-Wye in Wales during the Christmas season. The plot involves the pair diving into a decades-long mystery surrounding the town's most famous author, leading to not one, but two romances along the way. The production required Cook to handle double the responsibility, which she admitted brought a unique set of challenges to the set.

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Cook, now 47, explained that playing two distinct roles created double the pressure for the performer. She noted that being too close to the material initially raised concerns about whether there would be enough conflict within the movie. She told Us Magazine that she was worried the story might feel too smooth because she was deeply involved in the creative process. Despite these worries, she embraced the opportunity to play both Abigail and Charlie, a role that allowed her to showcase her range in a single production.

Stakeholder Positions and Castmate Dynamics

The actress specifically mentioned her former She's All That co-star Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Preston in the 1999 teen romance. Cook revealed that she and Prinze Jr., now 50, are good friends and have already discussed working together again. She stated that they definitely plan to collaborate on a future project, but clarified that they already have a separate plan that is not quite for Hallmark. She felt it would be best not to drag him into the Hallmark project just to avoid distracting from their other planned venture.

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Cook praised Prinze Jr., describing him as one of the funniest people she has ever met. She also highlighted the strong friendship between her and her co-star Polly Shannon, who played Andie Anderson in She's All That. Cook explained that Mello, as she referred to her co-star, is a really good friend and one of the funniest people in the industry. This existing rapport suggests a strong potential for on-screen chemistry if a future project materializes with the original cast.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

Rachael Leigh Cook has been one of Hallmark's leading ladies since 2016, but she almost did not sign on with the network after questioning her personal brand. She credited the Hallmark Channel with helping her pivot into producing in earnest, a shift that occurred during an episode of her podcast I Love You So Much. This transition marks a significant evolution in her career, moving from just acting to taking on more creative control behind the scenes.

In Double Booked for the Holidays, Cook's characters bond over their cheating spouses during the holiday season as they navigate media frenzy and Christmas festivities. The logline describes unexpected feelings emerging between the leads, noting that timing is not always everything. Cook admitted that she did not think the world needed two more of her in a movie, but recognized the uniqueness of the opportunity. She decided to say yes to the role, hoping she could pull off the dual performance without asking too many questions about the feasibility.

The actress noted that she had a great time filming the movie, despite the initial doubts about whether the world needed to see her play a twin again. She laughed about the realism of the situation, acknowledging that no one was ever going to call her up to play her own twin again. This specific role provided a unique and special chance that she felt compelled to accept. Her willingness to take on such a complex part demonstrates her commitment to her craft and her growing influence within the Hallmark ecosystem.

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While the collaboration with Freddie Prinze Jr. for Hallmark may wait, the pair's ongoing friendship and professional history suggest future projects are likely. Cook's success in Double Booked for the Holidays further cements her status as a reliable and versatile leading lady for the network. Her ability to handle complex roles and her willingness to experiment with dual performances make her a valuable asset to Hallmark Channel's holiday lineup.