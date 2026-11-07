Rachael Downie Diagnosed With Rare Brain Tumour After Holiday Seizure

talkSPORT presenter Rachael Downie shares her journey after a seizure in Greece revealed a 6.7cm tumour. She discusses her successful surgery and ongoing health monitoring plan.

talkSPORT presenter Rachael Downie has revealed a life-changing diagnosis following a medical emergency that occurred while she was on vacation in Greece with her family. The 41-year-old media personality suffered a seizure just as her plane was landing, a sudden event that shocked her husband Simon Downie and their two-year-old daughter, Rose.

Medical Emergency In Greece Reveals Tumour

Medical professionals rushed Rachael Downie to a local hospital where emergency imaging tests uncovered the cause of her collapse. A CT scan identified a large 6.7cm mass located on the right frontal lobe of her brain. The discovery came as a profound shock to the presenter, who had experienced no prior symptoms of illness, not even a common cold.

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Doctors in Greece showed her the scan, which revealed a large growth resembling a cloud on the affected side of her head. Rachael Downie recalled that while her husband became emotional upon hearing the news, she entered a state of utter denial and shock. She immediately thought of her young daughter and her determination not to show distress in front of her child.

Complex Surgery And Emotional Preparation

After a brief observation period, Rachael Downie flew back to the United Kingdom to undergo specialized treatment. She was admitted to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, where surgeons performed a right frontal craniotomy and resection of the tumour. The surgical procedure lasted four hours and took place in September.

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Leading up to the operation, the talkSPORT host faced significant emotional challenges. She spent time making contingency plans for her daughter in case she did not survive the surgery. This involved deciding who would guide Rose through milestones such as menstruation and purchasing her first bra, as well as determining her future educational path.

During her hospital stay, her daughter Rose visited her ward. To prevent the toddler from being frightened by her mother's bandages and post-surgical appearance, Rachael Downie cleverly pretended she was wearing a Halloween costume. This creative approach helped maintain a sense of normalcy and comfort for her young child during a difficult time.

Grade 2 Astrocytoma Diagnosis And Treatment

After five days on the hospital ward, Rachael Downie was discharged home, though she experienced a temporary loss of use in her left hand. The pathology results returned the following week with confirmation that the tumour was non-cancerous. However, the diagnosis was still serious, identified as a Grade 2 Astrocytoma.

This type of brain tumour can develop in both adults and children and carries a risk of regrowth. Consequently, the talkSPORT presenter must take anti-seizure medication for the rest of her life. She is also required to undergo MRI scans every six months to monitor for any signs of the tumour returning.

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Rachael Downie expressed that she does not know how long the tumour had been growing before it caused symptoms. Despite the permanent medical requirements, she views the necessary medication and regular monitoring as a small price to pay for her survival and the successful removal of the mass.

Recovery Challenges And Future Outlook

Nearly two months after the surgery, Rachael Downie is adjusting to a new normal that involves significant physical restrictions. She is currently forbidden from driving for a year due to the risk of another seizure, a limitation that impacts her primary source of work in motorsports journalism. Additionally, she is not allowed to be alone with her daughter to ensure safety in case of a seizure.

The inability to lift and cuddle her two-year-old has been one of the hardest aspects of her recovery. She has had to hire outside help for childcare and explains her condition to Rose by saying her head has boo-boos and she needs to be gentle. The talkSPORT presenter is counting down the days until she receives medical clearance to hold her daughter again.

Despite these challenges, Rachael Downie feels incredibly fortunate to have survived her ordeal. She is now focusing on raising awareness for Brain Tumour Research, a UK charity dedicated to finding cures for all types of brain tumours. Her goal is to bring positivity to others facing similar diagnoses by sharing that a non-cancerous outcome is possible.