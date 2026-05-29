Race Starring Stephan James as Jesse Owens Leaving Netflix Soon

The 2016 biographical sports drama about Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, is set to exit Netflix's streaming library. The film depicts his journey overcoming racism and training under coach Larry Snyder to achieve historic success.

The biographical sports drama Race, starring Stephan James as legendary Olympian Jesse Owens , is set to exit Netflix's streaming library soon. The film chronicles Owens' historic achievement of winning four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, held in Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler's regime.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins, known for his work on 24 and House of Lies, Race was written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The movie's release in 2016 was met with both critical and commercial success, earning an A rating from CinemaScore and a 7.1/10 average from over 40,000 user ratings on IMDb.

Despite a modest production budget of $5 million, the film performed well at the global box office, solidifying its place as a compelling tribute to one of history's greatest athletes. Set in the 1930s, Race follows Jesse Owens as he attends Ohio State University, where his extraordinary track and field talents are overshadowed by the pervasive racism of the era. Many white athletes and institutions refuse to compete with or acknowledge him.

However, coach Larry Snyder, played by Jason Sudeikis, recognizes Owens' potential. Snyder, a former Olympic athlete himself, takes Owens under his wing, training him rigorously for the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Despite immense political pressure from the Nazi regime, which sought to use the Games to propagate Aryan supremacy, and personal challenges including family responsibilities, Owens perseveres. He delivers a record-breaking performance, winning gold medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, and 4x100 meter relay.

This feat remained unmatched for decades and struck a powerful blow against racial prejudice. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons as Avery Brundage, Carice van Houten as filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, and William Hurt as Jeremiah Mahoney. Notably, John Boyega was originally cast to play Jesse Owens but departed the project to star in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Stephan James then took over the role, delivering a performance praised for its depth and authenticity.

The film meticulously recreates the 1936 Olympics, capturing both the athletic triumphs and the political tensions. Hopkins' direction balances intimate character moments with grand historical events, while the script by Shrapnel and Waterhouse carefully navigates the complexities of Owens' life, including his later struggles with fame and financial issues. Critical reception was largely positive, with many highlighting James' performance and the film's emotional resonance.

On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, Race holds a 60% approval rating from critics, but audience scores are higher, reflecting its broad appeal. The film's box office success, grossing over $25 million worldwide against its $5 million budget, demonstrated the enduring interest in Owens' story. As Race prepares to leave Netflix, audiences have a limited time to experience this inspiring tale of courage and perseverance in the face of hatred.

Whether you are a sports enthusiast or a history buff, the movie offers a poignant reminder of how athletic excellence can transcend even the darkest political agendas





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Race Movie Jesse Owens Netflix Leaving 1936 Olympics Stephen Hopkins

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jesse Williams Is Expecting 3rd Baby, His 1st With Actress Alejandra OnievaJesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva are expecting their first baby together, which will be the 'Grey's Anatomy' alum's third child

Read more »

Why Canada Signed Jesse Marsch’s 2030 World Cup Extension Ahead of 2026The 52-year-old Wisconsin-born manager will continue to lead Canada over the next four years.

Read more »

Two Ravens Rookie Defenders Get Praise From Jesse Minter After Baltimore’s OTAsAfter Wednesday’s practice, Coach Minter spoke with reporters detailing how the rookies have adjusted to a NFL routine and when asked which young players have m

Read more »

Jesse Minter Provides Encouraging Injury Updates on Baltimore Ravens Starting DefendersOn paper, the Baltimore Ravens defense is loaded from front to back at all three levels with Pro Bowls and All Pros at all three levels. They currently have som

Read more »