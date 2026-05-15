Race Across The World winner Alfie Watts to drive Tuk Tuk from London to Norway for charity

Alfie Watts, the youngest champion of Race Across The World, is preparing for a 31-day Tuk Tuk journey from London to Norway to raise £100,000 for Young Minds, a mental health charity. The 22-year-old adventurer, who has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, hopes to inspire hope and raise awareness through this challenge.

Race Across The World winner Alfie Watts , 22, is preparing to embark on an ambitious 31-day journey from London to Norway in a Tuk Tuk , aiming to raise £100,000 for the mental health charity Young Minds .

The adventurer, who triumphed in the popular travel competition alongside his friend Owen Wood at just 20, revealed his plans during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. He shared that the challenge, set to begin on May 24, is deeply personal. Alfie, who has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, including a suicide attempt at 16, hopes to use this journey to inspire hope and raise awareness.

He emphasized the importance of combining humor with serious conversations about mental health, noting that navigating the Tuk Tuk through Europe will be both challenging and liberating. Alfie expects loneliness to be the greatest difficulty, as he will spend up to six hours daily alone in the vehicle. To foster support, he has encouraged people to sign messages on the Tuk Tuk, with Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway becoming the first to do so.

Alfie paid tribute to Garraway's resilience, reflecting on his own experience of losing a parent and admiring her strength in the face of her husband Derek Draper's death in 2024. In a previous interview with the Daily Mail, Alfie shared his top travel tips, including avoiding cards and favoring cash when traveling outside Europe, comparing total holiday costs rather than just flights and accommodation, and being more willing to haggle and sacrifice comfort for savings.

He acknowledged that he and Owen made costly mistakes during their Race Across The World journey, such as not relying enough on hitchhiking or staying in cheaper accommodations. Alfie believes that with more experience, they could have saved significantly more, highlighting how inexperience can complicate budget travel





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