Race Across The World Finale Sparks Fan Outrage Over Alleged 'Fix'

Race Across The World fans are accusing the BBC show of a 'fix' after the finale, alleging production intervened to help Mark and Margo finish the race.

Race Across The World fans have expressed their outrage and suspicion over the finale of the BBC show, alleging a 'fix' and claiming production intervened.

The most recent series concluded on Thursday, with fan favorites Jo and Kush securing the £20,000 prize after arriving first in Hatgal, Mongolia. The duo beat father and daughter duo Andrew and Molly, who came second.

However, viewers have been left questioning the fairness of the finale, particularly regarding Mark and Margo's finish. The pair faced a dire situation, with their budget dwindling to just 2% of their allocated funds, leaving them on the brink of not completing the race. Despite this, they were said to have received a 'free lift' to reach the final checkpoint, which was not shown on screen.

Viewers have speculated that this assistance was provided by production, pointing out the lack of visual evidence and the timing of the event. One fan theorized that the 'free lift' was a form of production interference, while another suggested that the lack of screen time for the event was deliberate. The show's producers have not commented on the allegations.

The sixth series of the show saw the four pairs race from Sicily to Mongolia without modern comforts, aiming to win the £20,000 prize. Jo and Kush, best friends and teenagers, were crowned the winners after the grueling 51-day race. Mark and Margo, who decided to race together after the death of Margo's sister, were said to have received a 'free lift' to complete the final leg of the race.

Jo and Kush, who entered the show as a joke after finishing their A-levels, have since become fan favorites. They have shared their emotional journey, including Kush's tearful revelation about his stepdad's suicide. The duo have received overwhelming support from fans, with many stopping them in the street to get autographs. Jo and Kush plan to split the prize money evenly and use it for personal expenses, travel, and family contributions. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer





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