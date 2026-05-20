Raúl Castro Indicted, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing of American Citizens

Raúl Castro has been indicted over his role in the killing of four Americans in 1996. He faces up to life imprisonment on charges of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment of Raúl Castro over his role in the killing of four Americans in February 1996. He charged Castro and five co-defendants with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals.

The charges stem from the shooting of two civilian planes belonging to Brothers to the Rescue in 1996, which killed four Americans. Castro faces up to life imprisonment. The indictment marks the first time senior members of the communist regime have been charged in the U.S. for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens. The chosen date for the announcement holds special significance for the Cuban community as it marks Cuba’s independence day





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Raúl Castro U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Indictment Over 1996 Killings Conspiracy To Kill U.S. Nationals Brothers To The Rescue Shooting Down Civilian Planes Miami Anti-Communist Charity Organization Killing Of Four Americans Life Imprisonment

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