R-Rated Superhero Shows After The Boys: Six Titles Worth Watching

With The Boys ending in 2026, these six R-rated superhero shows, including The Punisher, Lanterns, and Peacemaker, offer strong alternatives for viewers.

The superhero landscape looked very different in 2019, before Prime Video released The Boys. Although several R-rated superhero projects existed at the time, none matched the crude and graphic style of Prime Video's mega hit. The Boys also built its story around mostly evil superheroes and parodied Marvel, DC, and various other franchises. With The Boys ending earlier in 2026, fans now need new R-rated superhero shows to watch.

The Boys leaves a noticeable gap in the genre. Spinoffs such as Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico will continue the universe, but the main series will not return. Several strong competitors already exist, and six projects stand out as worthy successors to the franchise.

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The Punisher Delivers Brutal Action and a Human Core

The Punisher is the first title on this list, and it feels like a complete story despite running for just two seasons. The series extends the story of Frank Castle after his first appearance in Daredevil. It shows the tragic events that turned him from a loving husband and father into a merciless killing machine, and it does not pull any punches with its violence.

Characterizing Frank has never been easy. In the 2004 movie, Frank could feel empty and hard to connect with without the right nuance. Jon Bernthal delivers an outstanding performance in the Netflix series that reveals the humanity behind this vigilante, making him easier to root for even when viewers disagree with his actions.

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The first season feels more personal, as Frank seeks vengeance against those responsible for the death of his family. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, and Ben Barnes all give strong performances in their respective roles, and the supporting cast plays a key part in Frank's journey. The season can be uncomfortable to watch at times, but its story is ultimately very satisfying.

Season 2 shifts the tone. Giorgia Whigham's Amy Bendix brings out the more fatherly side of Frank, who risks his own life to protect her. He also stands up against injustice beyond his personal grievances. The final scene shows him fully embracing his Punisher persona. Because Bernthal later returned to the MCU and even starred in his own special, his impact on the character is clear.

Lanterns Makes a Major Impression in One Season

Lanterns made a huge impression on HBO audiences in just one season, even as James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from their leadership positions at DC Studios. The show revived interest in the Green Lantern mythos, and viewers regularly shared new theories and memes each week. The series proved divisive, since comic readers had major issues with the character and story direction, but it remained incredibly popular overall.

The season 1 finale pulled in over 10 million viewers in just three days. Kyle Chandler stands out as Hal Jordan, and Aaron Pierre shines opposite him. The series leans more toward mystery and detective storytelling than classic superhero action, yet it still includes several fun action sequences that qualify it as a superhero project rather than something like The Penguin.

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Lanterns also sets up John Stewart to become more powerful in Man of Tomorrow, which should compensate for the lack of major fight scenes. The show packed its impact into nine episodes. Compared with The Boys, Lanterns offers strong consistency and quality, even though The Boys reached higher highs.

Peacemaker Turns Obscure Characters Into Fan Favorites

Peacemaker turns a group of obscure and original characters into fan favorites across its 16 episodes. Although its future is uncertain, season 2 was reportedly always planned as the final season. James Gunn directed the series, which gave it a distinctive identity within the franchise.

John Cena's Peacemaker first appeared in 2021's The Suicide Squad. He was originally portrayed as arrogant and overconfident, but viewers gradually came around to him until he betrayed Rick Flag. Building a show around such a polarizing figure was extremely risky, yet Cena delivers a career-high performance full of emotion and vulnerability that adds depth to this anti-hero.