R.L. Maizes won this year’s Colorado Book Award in general fiction for her novel “A Complete Fiction,” marking another milestone in a writing career shaped by persistence and a keen eye for the complexities of being human.

NIWOT, CO – OCTOBER 5:Author R.L Maizes in Niwot on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Maizes’ book ‘A Complete Fiction’ won for the General Fiction category in the Colorado Book Awards contest.

R.L. Maizes won this year’s Colorado Book Award in general fiction for her novel “A Complete Fiction,” marking another milestone in a writing career shaped by persistence and a keen eye for the complexities of being human.

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“Being a writer is really hard. It’s a real roller coaster,” Maizes said of her journey to becoming an award-winning author.

“You have moments in your career when you accomplish exactly what you’ve set out to accomplish, and it’s really hard to get there. And then you have moments when there’s crushing disappointment,” she added. By the time she was 19, Maizes was already submitting short stories to magazines in her native New York City.

But when none of her work was accepted, she decided to walk away from her long-held dream of becoming a writer, and pursued a career in law. It wasn’t until she was in her 40s that Maizes started writing again — a few hours here and there in the evenings, on the side of her day job as an attorney, she wrote short stories and essays. In 2015, she retired from law to write full-time.

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Maizes published her debut novel, “Other People’s Pets,” in 2020. It won the 2021 Colorado Book Award in fiction. This year’s winner, “A Complete Fiction,” is Maizes’ second novel — a story about a writer who takes to social media to accuse an editor of stealing her book idea, and who’s then herself accused of revealing a family member’s secrets in the book.

The Niwot-based author said her agent sent an earlier version of “A Complete Fiction” to two dozen publishers who turned it down. It seemed, at that point, the book might not get published. She took it back and spent six months rewriting.

“In this very strange way — as painful as it was to receive two dozen rejections — I am so happy that I did, because it’s now the best version of itself,” she said of the book, which was published in November 2025. Across her work, Maizes finds a careful balance between humor and heavy subject matter.

“A Complete Fiction” satirizes the world of social media while asking incisive questions: “Has cancel culture gone too far in our social media-obsessed world? Who has the right to tell which stories? ” Maizes cited the author James McBride as an inspiration, noting McBride often writes about “really serious subjects with an enormous amount of humor. ”“He is not afraid to blend them.

… And he’s not afraid to give us a little hope at the end. I don’t have to end on despair, even though sometimes the subjects are very sad,” she said. Maizes is also the author of the 2020 short story collection, “We Love Anderson Cooper,” whose characters grapple with being treated as outsiders because of their sexual orientation, race or religion.

Her next book, already in the works, will confront weighty themes around antisemitism and vigilantism — “both very serious subjects,” said Maizes, who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish community in Queens, New York.

“I’d like to see what I could do if I was twice as patient,” Maizes said. “It’s gonna be years in the making. I actually think that’s a good thing. It allows you to really consider what you’re writing, and think carefully about it.

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”“I’m finishing edits on a new novel about two sisters in a future American West. Slated for publication next fall, the book imagines this place decades from now while returning to themes that have shaped my earlier work: family, the natural world, and the complicated ways people try to survive and protect one another. It’s my first time writing about the future, and the book has taken me places I never dreamed I’d go as a writer.

I can’t say too much about it just yet, but I’m excited to share it with readers. ”“My next novel is coming out on April 6, and it is called ‘The Far Blue. ’ It is a sea tale. A young couple buys a house on a Maine island and now it is September, and our protagonist is drinking coffee on his porch before first light and gets a phone call from the sheriff on the mainland.

She says that a wicked anomalous storm is coming up the coast and that the evacuation ferry is in four hours, and she tells him to wake up his wife and get off the island. … I’m very excited about it. ”“Out now is my follow-up to ‘The Only Good Indians,’ called ‘Off the Reservation’ — possession horror, this time. Out in January will be the first issue of my run on the comic book ‘Turok: Son of Stone.

’ In March, I have a haunted house novella out, ‘Ears. ’ And right now, I’m writing ‘Last Stand at Saber Ridge,’ an alternate history novel. ”“I’m so bolstered by readers’ love for ‘Go as a River’ that, even in the midst of so much touring, I’ve found quiet moments to work on a second book.

I’m not writing a sequel to my debut, but this new novel is similarly inspired by my Colorado ancestors and the ways ordinary people navigate the complexities of the American West. This is a story about time, belonging, trust and myth, and readers can also expect plenty of immersion in the rural and wild Colorado landscapes that I love. ”“For the first time ever, I’m collaborating.

In this case, with Chicago-based writer Keir Graff, who has co-authored five novels with Denver writer Linda Hull. Keir and I are working on a thriller. I can’t say much about it, but it’s fun to have a partner on this one.

I’m also working on a standalone crime novel about a small-town newspaper reporter that’s set where I live in southwest Colorado. And the third and final book in the Flynn Martin Trilogy is done and should be out in 2027. ”