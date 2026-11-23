The scheme that was supposed to save the Eagles was not seen nearly as much in the team's first win since Week 2. It's hard to see that trend changing.

Here lies the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay offense in Philadelphia, born Week 1 of the 2026 season, and died 10 games later. It was a necessary end to a scheme that never took hold, for various reasons, under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion .

Maybe there will be cause for an occasional return in the final seven games of the season. But the Eagles finally won after two months of losing because Mannion abandoned the under-center plays that have been so detrimental to the offense in a 19-16 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

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No one suggested, including coach Nick Sirianni and his players, that the Eagles looked especially sharp in failing to eclipse 20 points or gain more than 220 yards of offense. They needed standout performances from the defense and special teams to offset their inefficiencies. There was almost as much offensive bad and ugly as there was good. But there were early moments of firepower and less of it, overall, directed at their own feet.

Sirianni and Mannion may not have unlocked the key to further success, let alone their survival after the season, but they took baby steps after self-scouting during the bye week.

“That week has been so critical for us over these past six years,” said Sirianni, who improved to 6-0 after byes. “That work that happens in our process that happens as coaches. It’s important that the players have time off.

“It’s important the coaches have a little time off, as well, but really dig and grind … to try to repeat the things that you think you’re doing well and maybe ditch some of the other stuff. ” There had been so much of the latter — even before quarterback Jalen Hurts ’ season-ending blood clots — that it may have been difficult to find the positive.

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But it has been clear since training camp that the Eagles simply didn’t have the personnel — especially on the offensive line and at tight end — to execute the under-center, play-action game that is central to the Shanahan-McVay version of the West Coast offense. Despite the evidence, Mannion stuck to his guns and had Eagles quarterbacks under center 28% of the time through the first nine games.

But defenses increasingly pinned their ears back to stop the run or blitz whenever the quarterback turned his back off play-action. The results were often disastrous, just as they were the first two times Mannion had Joe Milton under center against the Steelers. The Eagles went backward on both plays, with Milton getting sacked on the first and running back Saquon Barkley getting dropped for a loss on the second.

Mannion, to his credit, pivoted and had Milton in the shotgun or the pistol on 35 of the next 37 plays. The Eagles didn’t exactly then tap into a reserve of innovation or execution. But Barkley bolted 38 yards for a touchdown on an outside zone run out of the pistol, and the O-line avoided major errors that had previously stunted momentum over a seven-game losing streak.

“I think we were able to hang on our blocks a little bit longer, keeping the linebackers honest,” tackle Jordan Mailata said about being in the shotgun more. “Under center I feel like they get trigger-happy and blitz every time. … So I think having them in gun holds them, and allows us to get our double-teams up. ” It also allowed the offense to keep track of T.J.

Watt. The Steelers outside linebacker had a couple tackles for loss — the first when tight end Johnny Mundt was inexplicably tasked with blocking him one-on-one on an under-center run play — but he was mostly kept in check. Watt didn’t record a sack and was not credited with a quarterback hit, with rookie right tackle Markel Bell often getting help with either slide protection or chip blocks.

“Sean and the staff did a really good job of that, of really always understanding and knowing where he was,” Sirianni said of Watt. “Just with some of the things they did, with some of the things we studied, that was a plan of attack today and we’ll see how that goes moving forward. ” It showed that Mannion and offensive line coach Chris Kuper could game plan to stop an elite edge rusher.

Kuper’s predecessor, Jeff Stoutland, thrived in similar scenarios, and his departure has had an adverse effect on the Eagles. But Stoutland’s groups struggled, too, whenever Lane Johnson wasn’t in the lineup. If there has been a common theme in the Eagles’ previous lost seasons of 2012, 2015 and 2020, it was having mass casualties up front. While Johnson’s retirement was unfortunate, this O-line hasn’t been as battered as those teams.

The bigger problems were not properly planning for the possibility that the Hall of Fame-bound Johnson, the oft-injured Landon Dickerson and the eventually-traded Cam Jurgens weren’t around, and to a lesser degree, having blockers best-suited for the new wide-zone blocking scheme. And that is likely why Sirianni didn’t strip Mannion of play-calling or remove Kuper during the week off. Will Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie see it the same way, assuming the Eagles fail to reach the postseason?

Probably not if that means holding general manager Howie Roseman publicly accountable. This isn’t an acquittal of Sirianni and Mannion. It took them far too long to streamline the communication in the huddle and at the line, and build in an operation to adjust from the under-center, play-action stuff in a pinch. But getting out of the huddle and to the line was slightly quicker on Sunday.

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Blitz pickup was marginally better. And the Eagles had Milton under center only 12% of the time before his two victory formation kneels. Some of that was a byproduct of incorporating the quarterback into the ground game. Milton kept on only three designed runs and netted just 10 yards.

But a few carries a game can help keep edge defenders honest and create space for Barkley, who finished with 75 yards on 17 rushes.

“If the end knifes and it’s a read option, I’ve got to do my job,” Milton said. “I can’t just get the back hit for no apparent reason. ” Sirianni didn’t take a victory lap around the podium during his postgame news conference. He saw the negative plays that led to four three-and-outs over a five-possession span.

He saw another near-fruitless third quarter. He saw the Eagles have a 27% success rate, staying on schedule for just 14 of 51 plays. There were morsels of improvement, thanks in part to a healthy Barkley and the return of wide receiver DeVonta Smith . Barkley left late with a shoulder injury that could be tough to come back from on three days rest ahead of a trip to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Smith played a full game for the first time in seven games, though. Milton overthrew the receiver when he got behind the secondary on a deep post route to open the second half, threw behind him two plays later, and failed to connect with him on a key fourth-quarter third down. But on the next possession, after two Will Shipley runs from under center in the four-minute offense forced the Eagles into third-and-6, Milton went back to Smith.

Sirianni had turtled up before the half despite having three timeouts and more than a minute left. He didn’t go for it on fourth- and-3 at the Pittsburgh 35 when in years past he likely would have trusted his offense. He had little choice here, however, and Mannion had Milton in the shotgun. Two plays were called in the huddle.

The quarterback wisely checked to the one that had him throwing to Smith on a quick out. He delivered a strike and the receiver hauled it in for a game-sealing first down.

“We wanted to end it with the ball in our hands,” Sirianni said. “It’s similar to how we’ve played some four-minute in the past. There’s a time and place where four-minute is run, run, run, and then there’s a time and place where you’re going to pass if you need to. Today was one of those days.

“It was fun to be in four-minute and be able talk through that stuff. ” It’s been a while. It may be a while again, especially if Mannion insists on leaning back into the Shanahan-McVay offense. There would be reason to wonder why he or Sirianni would have a future in Philly if they can’t run the scheme that was supposed to save the Eagles. But they aren’t dead yet and neither are the 2026 Birds.