R.I.P. Mike Love, founding Beach Boys member

Sign up for The A.V. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. ” Love was 85.

No cause of death has been reported. alongside brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and Al Jardine in 1961, Love co-write such era-defining hits as “Surfin’ Safari,” “Be True to Your School,” “California Girls,” “When I Grow Up ,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “Good Vibrations,” often in collaboration with. Love and Wilson’s increasingly combative relationship, exacerbated by differing musical philosophies and Wilson’s increasingly erratic, drug-fueled behavior, led to a widening rift that saw Wilson withdrawing from live touring in 1964 beforein the ensuing decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love did pen the 1988 number one hit “Kokomo,” which was nominated for a Grammy and was the band’s first number one since 1966’s “Good Vibrations. ” As the band’s lineup changed , Love remained the Beach Boys’ defining presence, with his ongoing legal and personal battles with former bandmate Dennis Wilson resurfacing from time to time.