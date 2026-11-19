R.I.P. Jorrybell Agoto, ‌Filipiñana actress

Sign up for The A.V. Along with a black-and-white photograph of the actor, the post read, “We love you, Belle. No more pain. ” She was 31.

Agoto’s lymphoma worsened in recent months. In September, just after her 31st birthday, she was admitted to critical care to remove fluid from her lungs. Her friends and family launched Agoto was born on September 25, 1994, in Luzon, Philippines, where she joined the local theater and independent film community. She died months after her lead performance in her breakthrough film,, earned global acclaim.

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Anchoring the black comedy about a posh golf course harboring dark, violent secrets, she starred as the 17-year-old country club “tee girl” Isabel. Based on director Rafael Manuel’s 2020 short, which also starred Agoto, the movie premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision.

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When the film opened in New York later that summer, it enjoyed the is the Philippines’ official selection for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.