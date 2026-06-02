Rúben Dias: 'Let's See' If World Cup Will Be The Last For Ronaldo, Messi, Modric

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is not convinced the 2026 World Cup will mark the end for veterans like 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, defending champion Lionel Messi, 38, and Luka Modric, 40.

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias is not convinced the 2026 World Cup will mark the end for veterans like 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, defending champion Lionel Messi, 38, and Luka Modric, 40.

The Portuguese center back discussed the immense motivation his squad feels to capture the only major trophy their iconic captain has failed to win. Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, the Portugal international addressed the growing narrative that this summer's spectacle will serve as, the center back was asked about the prospect of this being the ultimate swansong for Argentina's Messi, Croatia's Modric, and his own national team skipper Ronaldo.

Dismissing the certainty of their impending international retirements with a simple"Let's see…", Dias elaborated on what winning the elusive trophy would mean.

"It is an extra motivation factor," he explained regarding their historic quest. For a nation that consistently produces top-tier talent, securing football's most prestigious prize remains their ultimate ambition.

Dias insists that the squad do not feel weighed down by the expectations placed upon them to deliver the trophy for theirDetailing the squad's mindset, the defender noted:"It would be a pleasure for all of us to be able to provide that moment to him, to ourselves, to all of Portugal, to our families. It does not represent extra pressure, it represents, yes, an even more special desire to be part of and to get there to win.

"Inter Miami star Messi boasts a record eight golden balls alongside his 2022 World Cup triumph, two Copa America titles, and four UEFA Champions League crowns. Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo, who holds five Ballon d'Ors, has conquered Europe with five Champions League wins and a historic Euro 2016 victory, lifting league titles in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Modric, now with Milan, broke their duopoly in 2018 to claim his solitary Ballon d'Or, complementing his remarkable six Champions League medals won during his glittering spell in Madrid. The three veterans face testing group-stage campaigns kicking off on June 17. Defending champions Argentina will play Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Modric’s Croatia take on England, Panama, and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s journey begins against DR Congo, before facing Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27. The heavyweights must navigate these challenging early fixtures to keep their ultimate championship dreams alive. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX and FS1 .

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 .2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, RankedUSA Would Love A Pre-World Cup Win. Does The Team Actually Need One?2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, RankedUSA Would Love A Pre-World Cup Win.

Does The Team Actually Need One? FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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