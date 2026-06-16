QVC Hosts Attempt to Unionize With SAG-AFTRA

The brand’s presenters are concerned about the use of generative AI on the job amid a transformation in the way consumers shop.

group filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday after requesting voluntary recognition from management the previous week. SAG-AFTRA is attempting to represent 32 hosts who work on linear television as well as across livestream and short form programming at the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based brand, best known for their retail programming.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland applauded the hosts on their organizing drive.

“Their decision to stand together and seek a collective voice reflects remarkable solidarity, professionalism and commitment to shaping their future,” he said. “These workers are at the heart of QVC’s success, connecting with audiences through creativity, authenticity and innovation every day. ” A spokesperson for QVC Group, which owns QVC, says the company was reviewing the NLRB petition carefully.

“Our hosts are deeply valued team members and an important part of what makes QVC special,” the spokesperson said, adding that “we respect the legal rights of all team members and are committed to following the appropriate process thoughtfully and responsibly. ” SAG-AFTRA says the primary concern for the hosts was the threat posed by generative AI to their work and the possibility of their images, voices and likenesses being used without consent and/or payment.

By unionizing, the group is additionally endeavoring to ensure greater job protections, more transparency about pay and promotion standards and have more of a say in the corporate environment.

“We believe we should have meaningful input into our role in the network’s future, and that this is best accomplished through a formal collective-bargaining process,” the hosts’ petition, delivered to management, said.filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the time, the company’s filing stated that “there are no planned layoffs or furloughs in connection with the financial restructuring process, and all team members should fully expect to continue receiving their wages and benefits without interruption.

”as the company shifted to “live social shopping,” or consumption that takes place on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram instead of the company’s former golden goose: calling a number to put in an order for a product shown on linear television. The company also said it would be relying on its own streaming platforms to expose consumers to products and encourage purchases.

, the company spokesperson added, “Our focus remains on supporting our people, serving our customers and moving the business forward as we continue our work to return to growth. ”





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