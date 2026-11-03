QVC Host Joan Stewart Apologizes for Homeless Halloween Costume

Joan Stewart issued a formal apology after facing backlash for dressing as an unhoused person for Halloween, with Jimmy Kimmel criticizing the insensitive outfit.

Joan Stewart, the longtime lifestyle host and co-founder of QVC, has issued a direct public apology following widespread criticism over her Halloween costume choice. The eighty-five-year-old television personality faced intense scrutiny after posting images of herself dressed as an unhoused individual, complete with a cardboard sign that read 'I Am Hungry Help Me!!!' and captioned it with a reference to selling candles. The incident sparked immediate debate about celebrity sensitivity and the appropriateness of using marginalized groups for entertainment purposes during holiday celebrations.

Kimmel Mocks Stewart's Costume Choice

Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night talk show host, reacted sharply to Stewart's decision on his program, questioning the logic behind wearing such a specific and potentially harmful outfit. He joked that wealthy celebrities often get 'hammered' by public opinion when their costume choices miss the mark entirely. Kimmel highlighted the absurdity of the situation by pointing out the contradiction between Stewart's plea for help in the photo and her professional identity as a successful businesswoman who sells home goods. He suggested that the only logical explanation for such a career-damaging mistake was that her assistant hated her enough to dress her this way.

Also read Martha Stewart Responds to Backlash Over Halloween Costume Depicting Homeless Person: “Never My Intention”

Stewart Defends Intentions Initially

Initially, Stewart attempted to defend her actions by claiming the costume was intended to bring awareness to the serious subject of homelessness. However, Kimmel remained unimpressed by this justification, calling the explanation 'strike two' in his assessment of the situation. He advised viewers against using Halloween costumes as vehicles for social activism, especially when the attire includes high-end fashion items like a boyfriend sweater from The Row. The late-night host argued that combining luxury fashion with poverty-themed props undermined any genuine attempt at raising awareness and instead came across as tone-deaf.

Screenshots Circulate Despite Deletion

Although Stewart deleted the original social media post containing the controversial images, screenshots continued to circulate widely across online platforms. The digital footprint of the incident ensured that the backlash persisted even after the initial content was removed from her profile. Critics pointed out that the visual elements of the costume, including the specific props and styling, made the mockery inevitable regardless of the stated intent. The persistence of the images online amplified the negative reaction, forcing Stewart to address the controversy more directly than she had initially planned.

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Direct Apology Acknowledges Insensitivity

In response to the ongoing criticism, Stewart wrote a direct apology in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, acknowledging that her earlier statement did not go far enough. She admitted that it is hard to recognize when one has made a significant error, stating that wearing such a costume was insensitive and not funny. Stewart explicitly recognized the economic suffering many people face, expressing sincere regret for trivializing their struggles through her costume choice. This second statement marked a shift from defensive justification to full acceptance of responsibility for the offense caused.

Broader Context of Celebrity Accountability

The incident involving Joan Stewart highlights the increasing pressure on public figures to navigate cultural sensitivities with greater care. As social media amplifies both praise and criticism instantly, celebrities must be mindful of how their actions are perceived by diverse audiences. The reaction to Stewart's costume serves as a reminder that good intentions do not always translate into positive outcomes when executed without sufficient thought or context. Industry observers note that such controversies can have lasting effects on personal brands and professional relationships, making proactive education and sensitivity training increasingly important for those in the public eye.