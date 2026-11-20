Christie Brinkley, a wildly successful model and performer, is embracing a positive attitude that she considers to be the key to aging gracefully.

Supermodels of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s are rightfully credited for influencing beauty and popular culture that still impacts us today. One such figure is Christie Brinkley.

Brinkley rose to fame in the '70s as a print model — with her most iconic accolade being the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl for three years in a row. Over the years, she continued to model for publications like Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, and Glamour. Brinkley got her start in the modeling world by chance. She moved from Los Angeles to Paris in the early 1970s to study art and was subsequently discovered by an American photographer.

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The rest is history — she became a face of the makeup company CoverGirl, modeled for magazines, appeared in film, television, and even on Broadway. Now, Brinkley is an advocate for aging happily and living well. While some models and actors fear growing older because of how the entertainment industry treats mature women, Brinkley has maintained her belief that aging is a gift. Brinkley is outspoken about how aging is actually incredibly freeing and should be celebrated.

And she's not shy about explaining how she has managed to age so beautifully . Her tips are a blend of beauty secrets and personal wellness philosophies — the latter of which are actually backed by science. That is why Brinkley is the perfect messenger for today's quote of the day. Quote Of The Day By Diane Von Furstenberg: 'The Best Thing About Aging, I Have Come To Understand, Is That You Have...

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'Christie Brinkley has been stunning the public for decades. Now in her 70s, the supermodel and actor has an appreciation for getting older — and tips for how to do so effectively. Back in 2015, Brinkley spoke with Elle about how she was aging so gracefully.

"Adopting a really positive attitude can work wonders to adding years to your life, a spring to your step, a sparkle to your eye, and all of that," Brinkley told the outlet. Next to the other, more tactile, beauty tips she shared in this interview, her advice stands out. Taking care of mental and internal health can be much more beneficial than anything you do to your physical appearance. , but her outlook on life has also influenced that experience.

According to Brinkley, navigating the world with a positive attitude can impact how you age. By leading with kindness, openness, and overall enthusiasm for life, you can add years to your life. For Brinkley, her positive approach to the world came after an early life and adulthood marred by abuse and relationship conflict. Despite these challenges, Brinkley managed to build an incredibly successful career and look at the world through an upbeat lens.

Brinkley's perspective isn't just based on personal experience, however. Whether or not Brinkley knew it at the time she made the assertion, researchers have proven that there is a link between positivity and living longer. According to a study published by thefound that optimistic individuals have 35% less risk of cardiovascular events and a lower mortality rate compared to those with lower optimism.

While some of this is attributed to the fact that positive people tend to take better care of themselves physically, mental wellness like what Brinkley describes is also a significant factor. That "spring to your step" that Brinkley connects to a positive attitude is key to a longer, happier life. Take inspiration from Brinkley and take a moment every day to practice joy and gratitude for what you have.

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After all, it could promote longevity and wellness for years to come.

"I would be remiss when talking about beauty secrets to not say that one of the best is to care about the world around you. That's what really matters.

""No matter what your age is, you only have now. So it's always about living in the moment and being in the moment ... I refuse to let those numbers define me and I just try to face each day positively.

""Life is too short to not have oysters and champagne sometimes. "