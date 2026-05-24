In a candid and emotionally charged post, Louise Thompson, a TV personality and personal trainer, has shared her experience of grieving the fact that she will never carry another child. She and her partner Ryan Libbey are embarking on a 12,000 IVF journey to expand their family, and Louise has spoken out about the complex emotions she's feeling about pregnancy and surrogacy. She acknowledges that it's normal to experience a mix of emotions while watching others who have announcements

Louise Thompson has said she is grieving the fact she will never carry another child as she embarks on a 12,000 IVF journey with partner Ryan Libbey to expand their family.

The TV personality and partner, both 35, previously underwent an emergency caesarean and was diagnosed with several health issues after giving birth to their son Leo in 2021. Thompson announced that the couple's journey to expand their family, which will come with a 12,000 bill, is going ahead after she revealed that she is genuinely happy for others who have announced pregnancies but feels a pang of sadness due to the complex emotions.

She acknowledges that it is natural to feel a mix of emotions while watching others experience something they may not be able to do themselves, and many of these feelings are vividly remembered now that some of the more negative memories have faded. This sense of loss not only encompasses the fear of never being able to have another child through normal gestation, but also the grief of having a condition that affects the functioning of her lower body and makes new pregnancies unfeasible.

Describing the cost of IVF as irritating, Thompson believes surrogacy is a miracle. She attributes her rapid healing and renovation of her memories of pregnancy to knowing that the two are intertwined, and values clarity in how and why her grief washes over her as she recognises the loss for herself. Thompson states she sometimes functions as if she is a totally normal person.

In recent years, Thompson used to tell her friends that she knew she had to cope with prioritising activities that lift everyone's spirits and majority of the time focusing on bettering oneself and awakening her energies for other positive pursuits, "mostly for emotional safety". With mindfulness, climate action and self-growth being highlighted towards operating a balanced life and prioritises one's well-being.

Thompson says she has learned a new appreciation for what she has, acknowledging that her journey requires it and has allowed her to wait willingly, carrying a more gastric sense of contentedly of make amends. Despite her rapidly changing feelings and bracing herself for the possibly tarnishing himself she would calibrate in the arenas of doubt due to one's strengths diminishing transactions.





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Louise Thompson IVF Surrogacy Ryan Libbey Pregnancy Motherhood Mental Health

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