Quiz Clothing to Close All Stores by End of June

Quiz clothing, a popular high street outlet, is shutting all of its stores by the end of June after falling into administration. The retailer, founded in 1993, had around 40 stores in the UK at the beginning of 2026 and is now facing closure after a 'tough start' to the year.

A fashion retailer called Quiz clothing has announced it will shut all of its stores by the end of next month, after sinking into administration.

The popular high street outlet will close the remaining 37 of its stores after a 'tough start' to the year, with more than 100 jobs at risk. Quiz clothing, founded in 1993, had around 40 stores in the UK at the beginning of 2026, with seven concession stands in Ireland and a previous workforce of around 565 people. In February, the firm appointed administrators and made 109 redundancies across its head office in Glasgow and warehouse in Lanarkshire.

Today, the retailer announced it will close its remaining 37 stores by the end of June. Insolvency specialists from the advisory firm Interpath said the business would implement a closure plan for its final stores over the coming weeks. It also confirmed that three other stores, in Castlecourt, Belfast, Leeds and Romford, shut their doors for good in recent days.

The timing of the closure of the remaining stores has not yet been confirmed - nor has the number of workers who will be impacted.

The popular high street outlet will close the remaining 37 of its stores after a 'tough start' to the year, with more than 100 jobs at risk Quiz clothing, founded in 1993, had around 40 stores in the UK at the beginning of 2026, with seven concession stands in Ireland and a previous workforce of around 565 people This marks the second time Quiz has fallen into administration in a year, following the collapse in February 2025, after which the company immediately bought in a so-called 'pre-pack deal' by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family. Quiz concessions in New Look and Matalan stores in the UK are not included in the administration and remain unaffected.

Remaining stock is being delivered to its stores, with heavy discounts of at least 60 per cent as administrators seek to sell off as much as possible to help pay the collapsed firm's outstanding debts. Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator, said: 'As we head into the May bank holiday weekend, we would encourage shoppers to visit their local store as we commence our final closing down sale.

' Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath and fellow joint administrator, said: 'We'd once again like to say a huge thank you to Quiz staff who have shown such dedication and professionalism under difficult circumstances.





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