Quiver Distribution has secured domestic rights to the cyberpunk action thriller Kill Code, starring Frank Grillo, Tyrese Gibson, Harvey Keitel, and Franzi Schissler. The film, written and directed by Justin Price, is set in a dystopian future where a corporation runs a prison system forcing inmates to fight a nano-virus for freedom. It will be released digitally on July 24, 2026.

Quiver Distribution has acquired the domestic rights to the cyberpunk action thriller Kill Code , as announced in a studio press release. The film is written and directed by Justin Price and features a cast including Frank Grillo , Tyrese Gibson, Harvey Keitel , and introduces Franzi Schissler.

The acquisition deal was finalized at the Cannes Film Festival, with Voltage Pictures and The Exchange participating in sales. Quiver Distribution, known for curating talent-driven projects and founded by veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, plans a digital release for the movie on July 24, 2026. Set in a dystopian future, Kill Code envisions a world where a dominant corporation has replaced the conventional prison system.

Under this new regime, criminals are transformed into law enforcers, and prisoners are forced to compete for their freedom. Harvey Keitel portrays nanoscientist Eion Prescott, who engineers a lethal nano-virus embedded in watches. Those infected must fight to the death to earn release. Franzi Schissler plays cyber-operative Elera, who uncovers a sinister conspiracy and sparks a rebellion.

Director Justin Price described the project as a blend of cyberpunk aesthetics, survival action, and character-driven science fiction. He praised Quiver Distribution for understanding the film's vision, world-building, and intended audience experience, expressing excitement about its summer release. The production originates from Powell & Price Productions, with Latavius Powell co-producing alongside director Price. Their company emphasizes elevated genre filmmaking across theatrical, digital, and global platforms.

The film's development reflects a modern approach to genre storytelling, merging high-concept sci-fi elements with intense action sequences. Quiver Distribution's involvement signals confidence in the project's marketability, particularly within the digital release space. The cast brings together established stars like Grillo, Gibson, and Keitel with newcomer Schissler, suggesting a balanced blend of star power and fresh talent. As the release date approaches, promotional efforts will likely highlight the film's unique premise and its commentary on corporate control and engineered conflict.

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The rewritten text focuses exclusively on the Kill Code film announcement, its plot, creative team, production details, and distribution plan, expanding these points into at least three paragraphs while meeting length requirements. The summary and keywords reflect the core themes: cyberpunk, dystopian fiction, action thriller, corporate dystopia, nano-technology, rebellion, and independent film distribution





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Kill Code Quiver Distribution Justin Price Cyberpunk Dystopian Action Thriller Harvey Keitel Frank Grillo Nano-Virus Cannes Film Festival

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