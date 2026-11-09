Hicksville Trailer Palace to Close Permanently in June 2027 After 16 Years

Hicksville Trailer Palace, a quirky adults-only motel in Joshua Tree, will close permanently at the end of June 2027 after 16 years. The business will focus on its sister property, Hicksville Pines in Idyllwild, while honoring existing reservations and gift cards.

Hicksville Trailer Palace announced Saturday that it will close its doors permanently at the end of June 2027. The adults-only Joshua Tree motel has operated for 16 years.

In an emotional announcement, the business said it made the decision to close forever after 16 amazing years as the first ever California Trailer Motel. The property is known for its quirky, vintage trailer accommodations in the desert. Guests who already hold reservations will still be able to stay until the end of June 2027. The business said it intends to keep operating through its final day.

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Those who have long wanted to visit still have time to book before the doors close. The announcement urged anyone with the motel on their bucket list to come experience the magic. Anyone with an outstanding gift card is encouraged to choose dates now. The business said it will continue honoring all Trailer Palace gift cards.

Themed Trailers And Celebrity Reactions

The property offers 11 uniquely themed vintage trailers. Options range from a circus-themed trailer inspired by Big Top Pee-wee to The Integratrailer, which has an alien and sci-fi look. Actress Christine Elise McCarthy commented on the announcement post and said, Devastating! I am on the wall of fame there.

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Plus-size model Tess Holliday also commented. She said she booked a stay at the property last year but was unable to go, so she sent friends to stay in the motel's trailer instead. I am so sad…I know it brought magic to so many people. Thank you for keeping the kitschy magic alive for nearly two decades, Holliday commented.

The one-of-a-kind desert experience will shift all focus to its sister mountain property, Hicksville Pines in Idyllwild. The announcement said the team believes it can do great things going forward by focusing all of its time there. As bittersweet as this decision is, we think we can do great things going forward and focusing all of our time, the announcement read.

Final Days And Gift Card Details

The closure marks the end of a distinctive lodging spot that drew visitors seeking retro trailer charm near Joshua Tree. It first opened as the first California Trailer Motel and built a following over 16 years. With the final day set for the end of June 2027, the business is encouraging future guests to act soon. Reservations remain available until the closure, and existing bookings will be honored.

Guests who already hold reservations at the property will still be able to stay until the end of June 2027. The motel said it will keep operating through its last day. Have we been sitting on your bucket list? Well, THIS IS IT!

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There's still time to come experience the magic before we close our doors, Hicksville Trailer Palace said. The move leaves Hicksville Pines in Idyllwild as the company's remaining focus. The mountain property will continue under the same brand. All Trailer Palace gift cards will continue to be honored.

Holders are encouraged to choose dates now. The announcement drew reactions from fans and celebrities. McCarthy's comment highlighted the property's wall of fame, while Holliday praised the kitschy magic it sustained for nearly two decades.