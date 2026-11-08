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Quinta Brunson Subtly Brings Extra Jewels Into Her Look With Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on the LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet

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Quinta Brunson Subtly Brings Extra Jewels Into Her Look With Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on the LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet
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Quinta Brunson subtly brought extra shine to a minimalist look at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Left: Quinta Brunson attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles. Right: Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Jewelry Mule 105.attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles.

’s Intriigo Mule Jewelry 105 style. The open-toe mule design is finished in black patent leather, with the silhouette featuring a towering 105 mm stiletto heel, two thin straps reaching across the foot for a barely-there look, and a pointed toe in front.

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Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Herself in an All-Black with Sharp Giuseppe Zanotti Slingbacks at Daytime Emmys 2026 The pointed sole features a subtly glamorous cap-toe moment; made from golden metal, the understated jewelry detail is set with crystal-colored baguette and carré rhinestones. Part of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Intriigo line featuring other pointed-toe silhouettes, the Intriigo Jewelry Mule 105 is marked at a price of $1,095.

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Brunson paired her Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a black halter neck dress featuring a low, draped neckline and a fitted silhouette. She also modeled a layered silver necklace look and wavy copper hair.attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 7, 2026 in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform.

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