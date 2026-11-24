Quinta Brunson channeled her upcoming role as Betty Boop with a retro bob and glam at the 'Abbott Elementary' 100th episode celebration on Friday.

In May, Brunson first announced she was developing and starring in a “Betty Boop” feature film, currently still in development. On Friday night, she appeared to channel the iconic cartoon while celebrating the 100th episode ofQuinta Brunson Attends Abbott Elementary 100 Episode Celebration in Modified Magda Butrym x H&M Dress The 36-year-old actress put her own softer spin on Betty Boop’s traditional raven hairdo, but gave a nod to the cartoon’s famous short curls.

Brunson styled her chin-grazing locks in a retro bob, curling the ends for a flipped and bouncy look.was parted with precision, a section combed over and curled to land just above her right eye. Brunson tapped hairstylist Kee Taylor for the night, joining the likes of Keke Palmer and Tiffany Haddish. , Brunson kept it soft and romantic on Friday, complementing her red rose appliqué minidress and matching open-toe heels.

Also read Knicks' Jalen Brunson fires back at WWE star's critics amid 'overrated' label, talks wrestling fandom

Warm blush was applied to her cheekbones, swooping upward with a touch of golden highlight.and Issa Rae — Brunson’s glam featured a taupe eye, playing with smoky black eyeliner applied in a cut-crease style. Flirty lashes, thin arched eyebrows and a berry-lined lip completed Brunson’s beauty. Elsewhere on the carpet, Brunson’s co-stars joined the celebration, marking the hit Hulu sitcom’s historic 100th episode, set to release on Dec. 2.

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