The university sent a campus-wide alert about the “possible gunman.”

The alert from the school was prompted after a report of a gunman on campus. There was a basketball game happening at the time and they were also told to shelter in place.

Quinnipiac University has lifted a lockdown on York Hill and North Haven campuses, but the lockdown is still in effect for Mount Carmel. The lockdown was prompted over a possible person with a gun. The university also said that classes would be canceled for Friday, Nov. 20, and counselors would be available.

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The school issued another alert around midnight, saying that while the Mount Carmel campus remains on lockdown, family and friends of students who are waiting outside of the campus can head to the Rock Top Student Center to wait for more updates.

"Please stay inside; there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come," the alert read. The alert said that the lockdown is for both campuses.

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A second alert sent just before 10 p.m. from Quinnipiac read that the lockdowns remained in place and that students should continue to shelter in place.

"Police are searching all buildings at this time. No additional information about possible gunman at this time," the alert read. At 10:30 p.m., Quinnipiac University said the lockdown was lifted for the York Hill and North Haven campuses but still remained for Mount Carmel. John Morgan with Quinnipiac University's public information office said that there was a report of a possible gunman on campus earlier Thursday evening.

Morgan explained that police were sweeping the Mount Carmel campus. A photo showing police officers and first responders on the Quinnipiac University campus while a lockdown is in place. NBC Connecticut was at Quinnipiac University covering the basketball game at the York Hill campus when the lockdown occurred.