Quinnipiac University lifted lockdowns after reports of a suspected gunman sparked a heavy police response. No injuries were reported.

A lockdown at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut has been lifted following reports of a suspected gunman on campus Thursday night. The university says lockdowns at two of its campuses were lifted around 10:30 p.m., while a third campus remained locked down until 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Maine contractor ordered to pay homeowner more than $630,000 after camp renovation dispute The University of Maine men's basketball team played at Quinnipiac Thursday night. The arena is located in a separate area, and the game went on as scheduled.

Advertisement

ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayOrange Beach public works director gets probation, suspended sentence in sting caseMobile Police investigating near elementary school after person found shot multiple times A shooting investigation unfolded on N. Thompson Drive, directly behind Eichold-Mertz Elementary School, after at least one person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Information from the scene indicates one