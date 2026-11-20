Quinnipiac University lockdown lifted after suspected gunman report
Quinnipiac University lifted lockdowns after reports of a suspected gunman sparked a heavy police response. No injuries were reported.
A lockdown at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut has been lifted following reports of a suspected gunman on campus Thursday night. The university says lockdowns at two of its campuses were lifted around 10:30 p.m., while a third campus remained locked down until 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Maine contractor ordered to pay homeowner more than $630,000 after camp renovation dispute The University of Maine men's basketball team played at Quinnipiac Thursday night. The arena is located in a separate area, and the game went on as scheduled.
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