Quinnipiac University has ended a lockdown on the Mount Carmel Campus following a report of a gunman. Police conducted thorough sweeps while the FBI assisted in the investigation of the threat.

Quinnipiac University lifted a shelter-in-place order on its Mount Carmel Campus following a security incident that prompted a massive law enforcement response late Thursday night. The lockdown began just before 8:15 p.m. when Hamden Police received a call reporting an individual with a gun on the campus grounds. This urgent report triggered an immediate emergency alert sent to the university community around 8:30 p.m., warning of the potential threat and the presence of heavy police forces.

How the Lockdown Unfolded

The emergency situation quickly expanded beyond the initial location, affecting students and staff across multiple campus locations. While the Mount Carmel Campus remained under strict lockdown as authorities continued their search, restrictions at the York Hill and North Haven campuses were lifted around 10:30 p.m. The alert system notified the university community to remain inside all buildings to ensure their safety during the active police operation. A basketball game was in progress at York Hill when the lockdown began, and all attendees inside that facility were instructed to shelter in place until the immediate danger passed.

Also read Quinnipiac University on lockdown over concerns of an armed person on campus

Police Sweep and Investigation Details

Quinnipiac University President Marie Hardin stated that Quinnipiac Public Safety, Hamden police, and the Connecticut Special Weapons and Tactics team conducted a thorough sweep of the Mount Carmel Campus. This comprehensive operation included room-by-room searches of all buildings to verify that no armed individual was present. The FBI was alerted and became involved in the coordinated response, adding federal resources to the local investigation. Investigators also reviewed claims and images posted on social media following the initial threat to determine the validity of the reports circulating online.

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Addressing Potential False Reporting

President Hardin acknowledged public questions regarding whether the incident could have been a swatting call. Swatting is a false report intended to provoke a large law enforcement response against a specific target. She confirmed that police will investigate the possibility that the alarm was a false report designed to waste emergency resources. The thorough search and coordination with multiple agencies ensured that no legitimate threat was overlooked, even as officials scrutinize the origins of the initial call.

Impact on Classes and Campus Operations

The university canceled all classes scheduled for Friday to allow for recovery and administrative follow-up. Counseling services will be available for students, faculty, and staff to address the stress and anxiety caused by the day's events. Despite the academic cancellation, other university events may continue as scheduled if they were not directly impacted by the security protocols. Essential employees were instructed to report to campus as planned, while other staff members were permitted to work remotely to support ongoing operations from a safe distance.