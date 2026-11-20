The university told people to stay inside amid reports of a possible gunman Thursday night.

Quinnipiac University's Mount Carmel Campus remains on lockdown Thursday night after the school issued an alert of reports of a possible gunman. In an updated post to X, the university said around 11:15 p.m. ET, "Alert: The lockdown continues on Mount Carmel Campus.

Continue to take shelter in a secure area. University classes will be canceled Friday, Nov. 20. Counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9 a.m." In a post at 11:48 p.m. ET, the university said the campus still remains on lockdown as authorities "sweep" every building.

Also read Quinnipiac University placed on lockdown as police respond to possible gunman

John Morgan, Quinnipiac University associate vice president for public relations, told Newsweek late Thursday night that no gunman has been found and no one has been injured. Morgan said the counselors are in place for students, faculty and other staffers who have been safeguarded for hours.

"We want to make sure students, faculty and staff are ok who have been sheltering," Morgan said. The first post advising people to stay inside came after 9 p.m. ET.

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"Quinnipiac Alert: Please stay inside there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come.

" The school's Mount Carmel Campus is at 275 Mount Carmel Avenue in Hamden, Connecticut. This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsQuinnipiac University's Mount Carmel Campus remains on lockdown Thursday night after the school issued an alert of reports of a possible gunman. In an updated post to X, the university said around 11:15 p.m. ET,"Alert: The lockdown continues on Mount Carmel Campus.

Continue to take shelter in a secure area. University classes will be canceled Friday, Nov. 20. Counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9 a.m." In a post at 11:48 p.m. ET, the university said the campus still remains on lockdown as authorities"sweep" every building. Morgan said the counselors are in place for students, faculty and other staffers who have been safeguarded for hours.

"We want to make sure students, faculty and staff are ok who have been sheltering," Morgan said. The first post advising people to stay inside came after 9 p.m. ET.

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"Quinnipiac Alert: Please stay inside there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come. "