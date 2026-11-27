Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is battling a back injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Williams went down earlier in the game, but was able to return.

Late in the fourth quarter, however, Williams went back down and this time it appeared to be worse. The All-Pro stayed down on the ground as the medical staff treated him on the field. After making his way to the sideline, Williams was taken into the blue medical talent.. Losing a player of Williams caliber at a crucial time like this is a devastating blow for the Cowboys' defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the game, Williamss was credited with a sack of Joe Milton III, which took his season total to 10. Williams' career-high is 12 sacks back in 2022. Over the past few weeks, he has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire league, and his absence was noticable on the drive as soon as he left.