Quinn the Viral Corgi Makes a Run for It on the TODAY Plaza

The adorable dog had NFL viewers in stitches when she went rogue during a corgi race on the field at the Panthers-Broncos game Nov. 8.

The energetic corgi who went viral after leading four men on a wild chase around an NFL football field was asked to show off her running prowess on the TODAY Plaza this morning, but once again decided to do things on her own terms.

Quinn, a 25-pound corgi, was selected to take part in a corgi race during the halftime festivities at the Nov. 8 Broncos-Panthers game. Instead, Quinn had plans of her own and ran around the field solo for nearly a minute as staffers attempted to catch her. Ireland, a resident of North Carolina, said Quinn was selected for the corgi race through the“I was at the finish line yelling, ‘Quinn, stop!

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’ But I couldn’t go over to her, so I just had to stand there and wait and hope for the best,” she said. Quinn put up a good fight, but she was eventually caught around the 40 yard line. Still, her feistiness instantly won over many social media users, sparking videos and memes of the hilarious moment. Quinn went on her first plane ride to visit TODAY.

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Appearing on the Plaza with Ireland, the corgi wore a TODAY T-shirt as her owner held her up for the camera. The corgi was also invited to re-create her viral moment and participate in Al Roker’s beloved tradition: running around the horn. As Craig Melvin took her by the leash, the corgi seemed a bit hesitant at first but began to move, then picked up speed when her owner joined.

But Quinn didn’t seem eager to break into a full sprint like she did Sunday. Craig tried dropping the leash to see if the pup would run a bit faster. She picked up speed but wasn’t eager to run on command. In the days following the viral moment, many social media users have suggested that the NFL should draft Quinn. Ireland said the dog would certainly entertain the idea.