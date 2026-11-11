Quinn Shephard’s The Crucible Obsession Paid Off

The director’s queer Netflix series, The Body, takes place in the early 2000s but feels like a show that could only be made today.

If you’re already mourning the loss of spooky season, there’s a new Netflix series to scratch that itch.created and written by Quinn Shephard, follows a Catholic school all-girls dance squad’s mass hysteria after a drug-induced initiation ceremony goes wrong.

Though this is not Shephard’s first project — her credits include the filmit’s the one she relates to the most. And what could be scarier than a witchy brew of Catholicism, queer reckonings, and girlhood?

Also read Alexander Skarsgard to Narrate Quinn Audio Erotica Original Set in World of ‘Wicker’

“This show is so me in that it is inspired by the movies, plays, and books that I was obsessed with when I was a teenager. I was a 15-year-old with a crazy fixation on“My first movie is literally just about a girl who gets way too intense about being in a high-school production of, and, yes, it was autobiographical. I, too, was wearing little Peter Pan collars and crosses to my New Jersey public high school.

”The Catholic aesthetics, which Shephard describes as “the best in the game,” are at an all-time high, making every scene of the show feel spiritual in nature. Thematically,takes place in the early 2000s, it feels like a show that could only be made for right now. More of what made Shephard want to dive back into the spookiest time in a teen girl’s life, below.

I started writing a version of this show when I was 20 or 21, and it has always been the same characters. The pilot hasn’t changed that much, even though the series itself has changed a lot.

But I started working on it the year I was realizing I was queer and coming out for the first time, and a lot of it was an exploration of the cult and religion of femininity and girlhood and the fear of losing that. Even though ten years ago feels really recent, it was actually a very different time.

I had a lot of conversations with my ex, who was the first girl that I had ever dated, about our relationship with femininity, and I had a lot of fear around losing my connection to being feminine when I was queer, which is now something that I have no problem with. If anything, I feel like being queer has made me more feminine.

But at the time, there wasn’t a lot of representation of femme for femme, and I was really confused by that. We had a lot of interesting conversations about the fact that my ex felt very separate from the language of girlhood and struggled to fully connect with and understand it. She has seen it and she is coming to the premiere. We’re so lesbian.

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We’re like best friends. I feel I relate to a lot of the characters; they definitely all have a piece of me in them. I wish I could be like Elise, but I’m not. I feel Gina Gammell, who’s my co-showrunner, would say I’m like Anya if Anya was Lisbeth, which is her giving me shit but also true.

I think there’s really a big part of me in both of them.because you know who all the Traitors are, but it’s still fun to watch everyone play chess. There was a week where everyone was like, “We have to try to crack Coach Miller,” and I just kept saying, “Just picture Gabby Windey fromAnd then we were all like, “But why can’t she actually be Gabby Windey?

” I had also just seen her Edie Parker campaign where she’s doing the splits, and I was like, “Right, she’s a cheerleader. ” But she’s a dancer and she’s that hot coach who was like the coolest girl in school and also a queer icon. And thank God she said yes, because she is so funny. Did you feel any pressure making a capital-L lesbian show, specifically?

A lot of queer content gets canceled after a season or two. I’ve never seen a mainstream TV show with a lesbian will-they-won’t-they at the center. Now it’s in a lot of things, but there’s a lot of content in the last handful of years that I feel attempts to be queer by making it not a “thing. ” It’s just integrated, but it’s notqueerness.

It doesn’t feel like it comes from a place that deals with the messiness of queerness, and there’s totally a place for that. But this show … lesbian camp is baked into the perspective of the people making it, the writers. Even the scenes that aren’t lesbianI get almost everything from word of mouth and definitely some from my algorithm.

I have an obsession with keeping a running list on my phone in which I’ll write down anytime somebody’s like, “I have found the best printer. ” I’m like, “I need the name, I need the link, it’s going in the spreadsheet so that in ten years when my printer breaks, I’m buyingprinter. ” I’m kind of obsessive about that. I love having less options and less research to do and just going to the person I respect the most.

What do they have? I want that.that you put on the floor in your shower. If you’re like me and you’re always congested in the morning, they’re amazing. I also purchased a ring that you talk into from Stream that is a new thing that I’m getting soon.

I preordered it, and I’m hoping it cures my ADD. It’s supposed to get you off your phone. I’m somebody who’s waking up at 3 a.m. and writing gibberish on my phone because I’m so afraid that I’ll fall asleep and I won’t remember my ideas. With this, you’re supposed to just tap it and you whisper into it, and you use it throughout your day to take notes.

I don’t know how it will integrate into my life or if I’ll look like a crazy person, but the idea is very romantic, and I’m intrigued. I try to sleep as many hours as I can. Sometimes it’s not a lot, but I always try. I will blast music or I’ll play some really peaceful music, depending on the vibe of the day.

I do NAD+ shots for energy; sometimes I’ll do B12. So I’ll shoot some NAD+ in my ass. And then I go down to the car where my sweet, sweet assistant, Jazz, will be waiting with a little flat white and smooth jazz on the radio, and we drive to work and I’m either sleeping in her car or we’re just gossiping the whole ride. And I’ll go through my mood board for the day.

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No, but I was on a peptide kick when we were shooting because I was so exhausted. I typically do NAD+ twice a week. It helped my immune system like nothing else ever has. I hate to be likebut I have been into NAD+ for a while, and I guess NAD+ is a peptide.

I’m into B12 too, but those feel backed by science. I always try to hack my immune system. I’m always sick.. You could not pay me.

I can’t imagine a worse experience. It’s so funny, because everyone keeps describing this show as horror, and I’m like, “This is the light. ” I do like spooky, though, and I love. I love it even though I have a curse that I never pull evil and I always want to know how it feels.

The other one is called— and this was invented by lesbians but can be applied to gay men as well — is that you get one outsider, like you get one straight guy and a pack of lesbians, and then you give him niche terms, likeand then he has to explain them back with 100 percent confidence, regardless of his knowledge of the answer. He needs to act like he’s the expert in the category.

It is an amazing game that has yielded incredible results, and I have heard a rumor that apparently I spread this game to enough people that then Taika Waititi played it, and that is the most validated I’ve ever felt.by Jon Ronson. It’s really great journalism on the anxiety of men right now. I read a lot of nonfiction when I’m writing because it activates a part of my brain that can come up with my own fiction.

I probably only read fiction when I’m on vacation. Honestly, it might be Annie’s macaroni and cheese. I used to be really into cooking. I would say that now I am not so much in my cooking era, as evidenced by my last meal.

I’m definitely a “girl dinner” type. I hate going to a big grocery store, so when I find a little market that I like, honestly 90 percent of my diet just becomes that market because I like to walk there every day and I’ll get a piece of cheese and some bread and some tomatoes, and I’m like, “That’s dinner.

” I’ve heard that in France you get your groceries every day, so that’s what I tell myself: “I’m being French. ”Gina told me on the last show that we worked on together that I needed to let people see more of my vulnerability when I was working, and that honestly changed my life. So that was really good advice. She also gave me the advice to try watching movies in the morning.

She was like, “Try having your morning coffee, watching a movie in the morning, and using that to inspire what you do that day,” and that is literally life-changing. I want to say a controversial one, which is everyone telling me that I should go to college. I was always just off on my own beat, and I wanted to make stuff.

A lot of people were like, “Go to college,” and, uh, I didn’t, and I’m glad that I didn’t. I have a distinctive memory. I can’t share any details about it because it’s very under wraps. But the high it gave me was like nothing else.

I can’t even say where I was — it gives away too much.and they are right. I’m pretty open-minded. I was talking to my best friend the other day, and we were talking aboutwhich is this really great podcast where they’re telling one secondhand gossip story per episode that’s really messy gossip, but really low stakes, about someone’s friend of a friend.

But they tell it like it’s a journalism story, like it’sI feel like this thing that just happened to me on Thursday is crazier than anything they’ve said on that. Meghan and Harry Put on a Brave Face in BelgiumMeghan and Harry Put on a Brave Face in BelgiumNew York