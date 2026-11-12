Quinn Ellis brings crowd to its feet in St. John’s rout of Colgate

Before Quinn Ellis ever played a game at St. John’s, Coach Rick Pitino put him in rarefied air.

Before Quinn Ellis ever played a game at St. John’s, Coach Rick Pitino put him in rarefied air. He called the British point guard the smartest floor general he’d ever coached, a list that includes Billy Donovan, Peyton Siva and many accomplished others.

Early on, Ellis is living up to the considerable hype. After a strong preseason, he has keyed the 13th-ranked Johnnies’ fast start. On Wednesday night, he was again terrific, notching six points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals in the Red Storm’s 90-59 rout of Colgate. That included a highlight-reel slam that got the Carnesecca Arena crowd on its feet.

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In three games, Ellis has totaled 27 assists and just 2 turnovers in 90 minutes. He didn’t commit a single one on Wednesday in 32 terrific minutes. Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis makes a pass during St. John’s 90-59 blowout win over Colgate on Nov. 11, 2026 at Carnesecca Arena. Ellis was a key part of a third straight blowout to begin the season.

After a slow start, St. John’s blew it open with a 23-4 spurt bridging the end of the first half to the start to the second. Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall all had big moments in combining for 48 points on 16-of-29 shooting. Lefteris Liotopoulos added 13 points off the bench and Ruben Prey turned in a strong second half, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

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Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou dunks during the first half of St. John’s blowout win over Colgate. Colgate’s Parker Jones, right, drives past St. John’s Keyshawn Hall during St. John’s blowout win. The story of the season in the early going continues to be Ellis, the kind of difference-maker at the point last year’s team lacked. He’ll get tested much more in the coming weeks, starting Sunday night against old Big East rival Syracuse.

Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis makes a pass during St. John's 90-59 blowout win over Colgate on Nov. 11, 2026 at Carnesecca Arena. Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou dunks during the first half of St. John's blowout win over Colgate. Colgate's Parker Jones, right, drives past St. John's Keyshawn Hall during St. John's blowout win.