Cashmere, diamonds, and even caviar just got way cheaper.

The Quince Black Friday sale is upon us—and one day early at that. With discounts up to 30% off already low prices, these are some of theI’ve seen so far in 2026.

The only catch? They last for 24 hours, and once they’re gone, they’re gone; the brand rarely ever repeats discounts this time of year. Tomorrow’s proper Black Friday sale willnearly never go on sale. But Black Friday is a huge exception.

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I’ve covered this sale since its inception in 2024, so believe me when I tell you that this set of deals is genuinely the best lineup I’ve ever seen. —if it’s on your wish list , it’s on sale. Even the brand’s extra-fancy caviar is discounted.with the best of the early Quince Black Friday sale below—and be sure to check out the rest ofThe best of the best. The cream of the crop.