Here's what we know thus far so that you don't miss out on rare Quince deals.

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Style© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.and Cyber Monday sale every year, especially since the brand doesn’t host savings events all that often. Now we can only assume the highly anticipated sale will come back for another year, and we’re already eyeing the deals.

Also read Knix Black Friday Sale Early Access: 20 Percent Off Leakproof Underwear

Here’s everything we know about Quince’s 2026 Black Friday sale so far, including expected dates, discounts, and the markdowns you can shop right now. When Is Quince’s 2026 Black Friday Sale? , the brand kicked things off with a one-day early access sale on November 21, followed by its main Black Friday event, which ran from November 28 through December 1.

Based on that timeline, we expect Quince to follow a similar schedule this year, with a separate early access period and a longer main sale. We’ll update this page as soon as the brand confirms its 2026 dates. While Quince hasn’t released an official list of 2026 Black Friday deals, last year’s sale featured discounts of up to 30%.

Shoppers could save on everything from a YSL-inspired quilted crossbody bag to a 100% cotton fisherman sweater and a down puffer jacket. And the deals weren’t limited to clothing: Last year’s sale spanned women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, home goods, jewelry, kids’ and baby products, and maternity essentials. In other words, there was something for just about everyone.

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We’re hoping to see similarly impressive markdowns this year , so go check it out for more honest thoughts. TL;DR we’re fans for life.

I’m already a fan of Quince’s Mongolian cashmere, and I’ve also been loving tops with boatneck necklines. This ultra-soft style is on my wishlist and should be on yours, too, because how the heck is ais made from 100% handwoven premium sheep leather and can hold up to an 11-inch tablet. It’s the perfect everyday bag . Okay, but did you know you can buy high-quality jewelry at Quince?

You can even shop lab grown diamonds, in pieces such as this dazzlingIf the tennis bracelet above is out of your budget and you’re looking for something more casual but still practical, scoop up the. They’re a great everyday jewelry piece and already come at an affordable price, so just imagine them with a Black Friday discount!in the longer version and can’t say enough good things about it.

It keeps me warm and dry . Plus, the 700+ fill power goose down, soft knit storm cuffs with thumbholes, and two fleece-lined hand pockets make for a cozy wear. For those whose bank accounts can’t handle an. What makes it worth checking it out is its silky, buttery-soft feel and shiny, drapey, wrinkle-free look.

The bundle comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcase , which is a lot for $124 . There are plenty of ways to save ahead of Quince’s 2026 Black Friday sale, in case you’re having a hard time waiting. Here are all of the current Quince discounts and offers you can take advantage of right now.

We especially recommend shopping the bundle promotions, though we hope those discounts increase during actual Black Friday . Quince is known for its high-quality materials at reasonable prices, and its cashmere pieces are no exception. Buckle up, because you might end up with a huge haul after browsing its 270+ under-$100 cashmere options. Did I mention prices start at just $20?!

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Secure up to 25% off luggage bundles that contain a mix of suitcases, travel bags, clothing, and travel organizers. And check out ourQuince is serving up several spend and save offers for its kids' and baby clothing . ICYMI, Quince sells vitamins and supplements, and you can save 5% on some of them if you sign up for the Subscribe & Save option.

Quince has collagen, peptides, electrolytes, pre-workout—you name it! Take $40 off your order when you sign up to receive Quince emails . If you give a friend $20 off their first purchase at Quince , you'll receive $20 off your next order.

Place an order through Quince's Partner Offers to earn Quince credit that you can apply toward your next order.is regularly on the hunt for the best deals for you, the readers. We’re a team of four people who find and update coupon codes every day, swapping old codes for new ones.

Plus, we give you the shopping 101 you need to make the best choices.was founded in 2008, covering all things style, beauty, and celeb fashion—and we continue to do that to this day, plus the added value of shopping recommendations, all curated by our commerce editors. , which means she tracks down the best products, brands, services, sales, and deals across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment on a daily basis.

Katie has worked on‘s shopping team since September 2021, giving her nearly five years of experience with writing and editing commerce content, much of which has included sales and deals coverage. She has covered an ungodly amount of savings events, so she knows a thing or two about which discounts are actually worth checking out.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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