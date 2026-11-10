Quiet weather continues this week across New Mexico

A stretch of dry and mild weather will continue through the end of this week. A storm system could bring rain and mountain snow back to parts of New Mexico this weekend. High pressure is building over New Mexico Monday, bringing sunny skies, light winds, and dry weather across the state.

A stretch of dry and mild weather will continue through the end of this week. A storm system could bring rain and mountain snow back to parts of New Mexico this weekend.

High pressure is building over New Mexico Monday, bringing sunny skies, light winds, and dry weather across the state. High temperatures were a little cooler than normal for early November, but a warming trend will begin on Tuesday. Patchy fog could develop by Tuesday morning across parts of southeastern New Mexico, especially around Roswell. Dry and sunny weather will continue Tuesday afternoon, with lighter winds and slightly warmer temperatures.

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A weak backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Wednesday, bringing breezy north to northeast winds and a slight drop in temperatures. The rest of the state will continue warming. High pressure will keep the dry weather going Thursday and Friday, with temperatures staying near to slightly above average for the middle of November. Our next storm system could begin moving into New Mexico as early as Friday night, with rain chances increasing into Saturday and Sunday.

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There is still some uncertainty in the timing of this storm, but the best chances for precipitation currently favor western and southern New Mexico. Rainfall amounts look light, with a few thunderstorms possible across southern New Mexico. Snow levels will remain high with this storm, generally around 9,000 to 10,000 feet. Significant snowfall accumulations are not expected right now.

Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend as clouds increase and the storm moves across the state. There is still some disagreement in the forecast models on how quickly this system will move through, but drier weather could return statewide by Sunday or early next week.