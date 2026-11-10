Quiet serial killers may hide in plain sight as DNA unmasks dead 1970s Pennsylvania strangler, expert says

James Richard Clark Sr. left DNA at both 1970s crime scenes, but advanced cybergenetics testing has only recently linked him to the two killings.

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Rush vanished on Nov. 24, 1976, after leaving a shopping mall, according to the City of Washington Police Department. She was supposed to meet her family at church but never arrived. Her brother spotted her car along a street the next morning, Thanksgiving Day, and her body was discovered in the trunk. Pennsylvania State Police identified James Richard Clark Sr., who died in 2023, as the man who killed Brenda Ritter and Susan Rush in the 1970s.

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Ritter disappeared from her boyfriend's house in 1977, police said. Her body was later found on a hillside, and authorities determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.unknown male DNA profile . The DNA was put into an FBI database, CODIS, which was searched weekly with no match. In May 2025, testing at Cybergenetics' laboratory showed the same man was responsible for the deaths of both women.

Clark left DNA at both crime scenes, according to police, and advances in testing at several labs, including Identifinders International, helped investigators zero in on him before more testing sealed the match. Brenda Ritter, 18, disappeared from her boyfriend's house in 1977 and was later found sexually assaulted and strangled on a hillside, police said.

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Dr. Kris Mohandie, a former LAPD psychologist and FBI behavioral analysis consultant, told Fox News Digital it's"normal" for the number of known victims to fall short of a serial killer's true toll, and that new technology is often what closes the gap.

"I think it's normal and normative that the number of known cases is always less than what has been detected," Mohandie said. "These kind of guys often have more victims out there than they've been known to be connected to. The reality is that there are usually more crimes attributable to serial offenders than they're ever held to account for.

"Susan Rush, 21, vanished after leaving a shopping mall on Nov. 24, 1976, and her body was found the next morning in the trunk of her car, police said. Mohandie said it's not unusual for a serial killer to go quiet for years, either because they sense investigators closing in or because their lives get busy with things like raising a family.

"There are a lot of cases where they do go dormant, what we call a cooling off period, and that can be because they realize it's too hot for them to continue to offend, that they'll get caught, so it's a strategy to avoid being captured. It may mean that they've had a close call with being captured, and it spooked them, so they'll go quiet for a while because of that," he said.