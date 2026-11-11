Quiet and cloudy conditions take on most of Alaska as showers continue in Southeast

Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Veterans Day is shaping up to sit on the cloudier side especially in Southcentral, the Interior, and in Southeast.

More wet weather remains for Gulf Coast locations where storm after storm continues to roll in through the work week. While Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and the Western Kenai Peninsula have a mostly cloudy Veterans Day while Seward and Whittier will continue the rainy journey yet again. Showers will continue around Prince William Sound before the next storm moves in late tonight and into early Thursday morning, brining another round of rain and snow across Southcentral with slick roads likely.

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A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until this afternoon across Turnagain Arm, Moose Pass and the Interior Kenai Peninsula where icy and slick roads will likely be found. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App. In Southeast, wet and windy conditions continue through your Wednesday but the end is in sight!

Showers will begin to wrap up by Thursday evening across the region with Friday likely to be your time to catch some sunshine and dry off before more rain returns Sunday. Wind advisories remain in effect until 12 p.m. in Ketchikan, Prince of Wales Island, Skagway, and more with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along the Klondike Highway until 3 p.m .

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Wednesday afternoon where five to eight inches of snowfall are likely to collect due to ongoing showers. Calm and quiet weather is in the forecast another day across the Interior with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through week’s end. High temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Interior with dry conditions expected into next week. Send us your weather photos and videos here!

In the North Slope, blizzard-like conditions remain into Thursday afternoon with winds as high as 45 mph and up to three inches of snow accumulation from Point Hope to Demarcation Bay. Toward the Brooks Range, winds will calm with mostly cloudy skies in store. Across Western Alaska, you might find scattered snow showers especially in areas like Gambell, Galena, McGrath, and Kotzebue.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies should be expected across the Western Interior with high temperatures trending in the 20s. Even along the Aleutian Chain, partly sunny skies are in store with scattered rain and snow in Unalaska. 24/7 Alaska Weather: Get access to live radar, satellite, weather cameras, current conditions, and the latest weather forecast here. Also available through the Alaska’s News Source streaming app available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.