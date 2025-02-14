Quiet Acts of Resistance Flourish Amidst Threats to Democracy

This article explores the importance of resistance in the face of democratic erosion, highlighting both overt and subtle acts of defiance against authoritarianism. It showcases examples like the celebration of diversity, community service, and leadership development programs for marginalized groups, emphasizing their crucial role in preserving democratic values.

Acts of resistance, both large and small, hold significant weight, particularly in the face of ongoing efforts by federal and state officials to dismantle democracy and establish authoritarianism. In this evolving American nightmare, resistance, regardless of its form, becomes even more crucial.It's important to recognize that acts of resistance may not always appear overtly defiant. They can often manifest as seemingly ordinary events that celebrate progress and inclusivity.

For instance, the recent opening of a new city center in San Antonio, dedicated to showcasing the missions' World Heritage designation and highlighting the diverse stories of its inhabitants, from indigenous communities to Spanish settlers and all those who followed, subtly champions diversity and inclusion.Similarly, the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrating National Philanthropy Day by honoring San Antonio champions in the field, such as Mary Rose Brown, Carlos Alvaraz, Malu Alvaraz, Deborah Knapp, and the Fabulous GED Brunch organizers, exemplifies quiet acts of resistance. These individuals, through their tireless work, contribute to making San Antonio a more equitable and educated city. This is how resistance often operates – subtly, behind the scenes, and often unnoticed. Even seemingly month-long series of events commemorating women's contributions in March (think Amelia Earhart and Emma Tenayuca) and Black Americans (from the enslaved Africans who built the nation to those who fought for voting and civil rights) in February, act as small acts of defiance against the Trump administration's relentless attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion.This trend of yielding to pressure extends beyond individual acts. Even tech giants like Google have succumbed, removing references to Pride Month, Black History Month, Indigenous People's Month, Jewish Heritage, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Hispanic Heritage Month from their website and mobile app. This exemplifies how powerful forces can influence even the most progressive entities, driven by fear of the Trump administration's wrath.Even seemingly innocuous changes, like Google Maps and Apple changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, per President Donald Trump's order to the U.S. Geographic Names Information System, demonstrate the extent of this influence. This comes on the heels of the Justice Department filing a brief arguing that Native Americans aren't U.S. citizens and thus ineligible to vote in federal elections, following the Trump administration's attempt to remove birthright citizenship.However, amidst this bleak landscape, organizations like the Latina Leadership Institute (LLI) stand as beacons of resistance. Marking its 10th anniversary, LLI selects a new cohort of aspiring Latina leaders dedicated to serving the nation through active resistance. Their mission is to prepare these individuals to run for and serve on school boards, city councils, county commissioners courts, corporate boards, and even Congress.LLI's six-month program is non-profit, non-partisan, and does not endorse candidates. Instead, it connects participants with influential women leaders from diverse political backgrounds. Founded by three San Antonians – former Democratic Texas Senator Leticia Van de Putte, former Republican Texas Secretary of State Hope Andrade, and Sonya Medina-Williams, a former advisor to President George W. Bush – LLI embodies the power of collective action and unwavering commitment to progress. Among LLI's 300 graduates are notable figures like Heather Eichling, founder of Youth Do Vote; members of the Texas Energy Poverty Research Center; the Latina Power Network; Planned Parenthood and the American Red Cross; judges; Texas gubernatorial appointees; and numerous appointees to city and local boards, commissions, and committees. Many of its alumni have also worked on political campaigns.Although LLI's work may operate beneath the surface, its impact is profound. It empowers a new generation of Latina leaders who challenge the status quo and work tirelessly to dismantle systemic barriers. LLI's approach represents a powerful form of resistance – one that focuses on building capacity, fostering leadership, and creating lasting change. Even as Latinas remain underrepresented in state and national leadership, LLI's graduates strive towards a future where their numbers reflect their influence and where shattered glass ceilings are replaced by opportunities for advancement





ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEMOCRACY RESISTANCE AUTHORITARIANISM DIVERSITY EQUITY INCLUSION LATINA LEADERSHIP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Quiet Power of Care: How Domestic Labor Fuels ResistanceThis article explores the often-overlooked role of domestic labor in fueling social and political change. It argues that acts of care, nurturing, and sustenance are not merely private affairs but powerful tools of resistance against oppression.

Read more »

Searching for Quiet in a Noisy World: A Look at Quiet Parks InternationalThis article explores the growing movement to protect quiet spaces amidst increasing noise pollution. It features an interview with Gordon Hempton, founder of Quiet Parks International, and highlights the organization's efforts to designate and preserve areas of exceptional quiet around the world.

Read more »

New detention center in Starr could help border communities flourish economicallyRIO GRANDE CITY, TX - The Trump administration is acting quickly on their promise to secure the southern border, which is putting rural Texas towns like Rio Gra

Read more »

Pomegranate trees can flourish with or without wateringPomegranate trees can grow either along the coast or inland, unlike most deciduous fruit trees, which prefer a chillier climate.

Read more »

For more career confidence, you must flourish outside of your work.If you want more career confidence, you may need to look beyond your career. The concept of flourishing outside of work may help you thrive within it as well.

Read more »

Gronkowski Predicts Belichick Will Flourish at North CarolinaFormer Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski believes Bill Belichick will thrive as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, citing the opportunity to coach younger, less-experienced players.

Read more »