Washington Post Reveals New Seasonal Pasta Recipes Including Gnocchi and Pumpkin Sauce for Fall Dinners

Explore fast, flavorful pasta dishes ready in under 45 minutes. Featuring seasonal ingredients like cabbage and pears, these recipes offer versatile meal solutions for every taste.

The Washington Post has released a comprehensive collection of ten new seasonal pasta recipes designed to streamline weeknight dinners during the autumn months. This extensive update introduces modern cooking techniques, including Instant Pot meals and versatile vegetarian options, providing fresh alternatives to traditional weeknight fare. The publication emphasizes efficiency, with most dishes requiring under forty-five minutes of active time or minimal chopping.

Among the newest additions is a speedy Gnocchi With Brown Butter and Sage that requires only twenty minutes from start to finish. This recipe utilizes shelf-stable potato gnocchi to achieve a golden, nutty flavor profile without the effort of making dough from scratch. The dish relies on melted butter and crisp sage leaves to create a quintessential fall experience that pairs well with lemon wedges and parmesan cheese.

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The update also features a Pasta With Creamy Pumpkin Sauce that transforms canned pumpkin puree into a silky, savory coating for multigrain angel hair. This dish substitutes reduced-fat milk for heavy cream to maintain richness while keeping the dish lighter. It serves three people and pairs beautifully with steamed broccoli and a sprinkle of parmesan for added texture and savory depth.

A standout entry for those seeking comfort food is the 'Nduja Mac and Cheese, which takes just forty-five minutes to prepare. This luxurious dish combines spicy fermented 'nduja sausage with aged cheddar and blue cheese for a complex flavor profile. The recipe includes detailed instructions for baking the pasta until bubbling and golden, making it suitable for both casual weeknights and festive occasions.

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The collection expands significantly beyond the previous two-recipe scope by including an Instant Pot American-Style Goulash that cooks beef and macaroni in a single multicooker pot. Chef Gina Homolka provides this Americanized goulash recipe, which allows for lean ground beef or turkey and requires minimal preparation time. The pressure cooking method ensures tender pasta and richly flavored sauce while reducing the number of dishes used.

Vegetarian options remain robust with an Orecchiette With Borlotti Beans, Bitter Greens and Lemony Breadcrumbs recipe adapted from chef Michelle Fuerst. This dish uses red miso to provide umami depth, replacing the need for anchovies or heavy meats. The recipe highlights the importance of the breadcrumb topping, which adds a crucial crunch to balance the creamy beans and tender pasta.

Another innovative addition is the Tetrazzini, an Italian-American casserole that thickens its sauce with blended cannellini beans instead of traditional flour or béchamel. This technique allows the dish to remain easily vegan or incorporate pulled chicken for added protein. The recipe serves four and includes instructions for baking the pasta until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden.

The Brussels Sprouts Orecchiette recipe offers a thirty-five-minute solution for incorporating vegetables into dinner by shredding and cooking sprouts with butter and nutmeg. This dish demonstrates how humble winter vegetables can be elevated into a decadent meal suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. The inclusion of heavy cream or coconut milk ensures a rich, comforting texture throughout the pasta.

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A seasonal twist on a classic is provided by the Linguine With Butternut Squash, Garlic and Olive Oil, which grates the squash to create a clinging sauce for long noodles. This recipe utilizes the aglio e olio technique but enhances it with the sweetness and body of autumn squash. The final dish is garnished with fresh parsley and grated parmesan for a bright, flavorful finish.

The collection concludes with a Spicy Umami Pasta that leverages pantry staples like chile paste and kalamata olives for maximum flavor with minimal effort. This thirty-five-minute recipe serves two and uses a combination of butter and tomato paste to create a rich, coating sauce. The dish is finished with fresh scallions and grated parmesan, offering a quick solution for days when fresh produce is unavailable.