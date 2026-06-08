Quick Fixes for Anxiety

If you’ve had to cope with chronic anxiety, you know what professionals recommend for long-term help. Here are some strategies that can help you in the moment.

There are reasons you’re anxious: technology, political and social unrest, and family demands, to name a few. Life is like surfing: Concentrate on staying upright.

Don't try to anticipate every wave. Focus on balance.in our population has risen dramatically in the last 20 years. Among females ages 18-25, it has tripled. The change is attributed to the explosion in technology as well as political and social unrest around the globe.

Our culture constantly feeds anxiety via TV, radio, and print media with a continuous barrage of alarming information. We feel less control over everything. Add that to personal stressors: texts, phone calls, relationship conflicts, medical issues, family’s needs and the daily frustration with our sophisticated devices that can easily go wrong with one keystroke. Are you always scanning for problems and trying to prepare for “what ifs”?

Are you scrolling for hours a day? Do you believe being prepared for any eventuality is the best way to keep yourself safe from distress, pain, or loss? If you focus on the ever-increasing reportage of threats, you feel pressed into constant disaster planning and attention to media and electronics. Anxiety can be free-floating and attach to anything, or it can be more focused on a future, specific event.

Will I pass my exams? Will I survive my surgery? Will my wedding go as planned? I’m leaving for Italy in September, but will there be air traffic issues?

Will I be happy with the accommodations? What should I do if I don’t like them? What strategies do I need to put in place to deal with a terrorist attack? If this sounds all too familiar to you, you’ve probably sought strategies for long-term fixes, which is appropriate.

You need to have both quick fixes and ongoing long-term strategies to combat your anxiety. There are four long-term behaviors that consistently help reduce anxiety if used on a regular basis. You’ve probably read about them many times, nevertheless before we talk about quick fixes, I want to give research on long-term fixes its due, so here are the recommendations: Yes, there is ongoing professional advice for those strategies, and if you haven’t studied them, I recommend you do.

You can benefit from choosing what resonates most with you and making them part of your daily practice. But what can you do to help yourself in the moment?. You can prepare for known things ahead of time, but stop trying to imagine everything that might possibly go wrong so you can prepare for it. It’s wasted energy, and it ruins the present time.

Haven’t you found that often the thing you were worried about turns out not to be the challenging thing? Humans are terrible at predicting the future.. Ask yourself, how much does this really matter in the big picture of your life? Remind yourself that in the past, when you had an injury or a setback, something positive came out of it.

Think of people you can rely on. Make a list of your physical and psychological strengths and keep that list with you. Center and calm your body with ¾ breathing. Lie on the floor and feel its support beneath you.

It’s amazing how effective that technique is for shifting your physiology into relaxation. I tell my clients that life is like surfing: you can’t predict every wave, but you can do your best to keep your balance on your surfboard.by stopping comparisons between yourself and others. Instead, say “I’m doing the best I can right now.

” Expect that people and events may upset you, but you don’t have to allow that input to ruin your mood or your day. Everybody has needs and an agenda, but you don’t have to let that throw you off balance. Instead, focus on what matters most to you right now, what you have in your own control, and what will keep you upright.

These techniques buildso you can weather a big wave of something without letting it bowl you over. Ultimately, that will serve you much better than trying to prepare for every little thing that comes along. , or film. Seek out your funniest friend.

Find footage of a comic who always comes through for you. Read a book known for itsA good belly laugh actually changes your biochemistry . Make it your goal to find something funny that makes you laugh every day. After your physical tension is broken, nothing seems so bad after all.

In sum, you have more control over your anxiety than you feel in the moment. It makes sense to practice the above techniques at times when you’re calmer and more centered. Practice makes them second nature and therefore more readily available to you when you’re very anxious. True, the practice takes time and therefore isn’t “quick.

” But like ER docs who have trained extensively for their job, the moment a critically wounded patient is rushed into their waiting room, they know exactly how to jump into life-saving action. Goodwin, Weinberger, Kim, Wu, & Galea "Trends in anxiety among adults in the United States, 2008–2018: Rapid increases among young adults.

"Weir, Kristen. Nurtured by nature: Psychological research is advancing our understanding of how time in nature can improve our mental health and sharpen our cognition.. Updated April 8, 2025, Date created: April 1, 2020, Vol. 51, No. 3There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again.

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