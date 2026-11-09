Questions remain surrounding Sakai travel costs, oversight, how benefits will be measured

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is defending the use of taxpayer money for a series of international trips, including a $40,000 trip to Japan that he is completing before leaving office next month.Sakai said the travel

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for parts of Edwards, Kinney, and Val Verde counties until 12 a.m. on Monday. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas.

This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is defending the use of taxpayer money for a series of international trips, including a $40,000 trip to Japan that he is completing before leaving office next month.

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SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is defending the use of taxpayer money for a series of international trips, including a $40,000 trip to Japan that he is completing before leaving office next month. Sakai said the travel aligns with his fiscal approach, saying, “These trips are part and parcel of my commitment to keeping an austere budget, no property tax increase. So I think I've been a pretty good steward at the taxpayer's money.

” The Japan trip is Sakai’s third visit to that country since taking office. Last month, he also traveled to the Czech Republic at a cost of up to $25,000. Sakai said the trips have been important to Toyota’s expansion on the Southside and to attracting manufacturers such as Sanko Plastics and American Katerra.

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Asked by News 4’s Jaie Avila about the purpose of the travel, Sakai said, “These purposes, especially to Japan, is to keep the relationships that we have. ” Sakai also pointed to economic development results he attributed to the travel.

“We've had $5.7 billion of investment money coming to Bexar County as a results. And nearly 8,000 jobs. So I think that's a pretty good return investment for these trips,” Sakai said. When Avila asked whether the investment would still come without the trips, Sakai responded, “I say that we would not have the positioning and the reputation unless I go there to make sure.

” Sakai took Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores on the latest $40,000 trip to Japan. Clay-Flores is expected to travel on to South Korea at an additional cost of up to $10,000. The travel was approved by county commissioners on the consent agenda without discussion at a meeting last month. Avila asked whether travel like this should be discussed in court where the public can see what is happening.

Sakai replied, “That's a good point, but at this point, the reason why it was on consent is because the majority, if not unanimous, consent of the court approved those measures. ” We will continue pressing for answers, including how the payoff of the trips will be measured, whether there should be limits on how many trips officials can take and their cost, and whether there should be reforms in how taxpayer money is spent on travel.

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