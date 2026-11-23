As plans move forward for the new Spurs arena near downtown, city leaders and the team are waiting on a key decision from the Texas Department of Transportation about how — and whether — major traffic improvements around

As plans move forward for the new Spurs arena near downtown, city leaders and the team are waiting on a key decision from the Texas Department of Transportation about how — and whether — major traffic improvements around the site will be funded and built.

SAN ANTONIO - As plans move forward for the new Spurs arena near downtown, city leaders and the team are waiting on a key decision from the Texas Department of Transportation about how — and whether — major traffic improvements around the site will be funded and built. The arena is planned for the corner of Durango and Interstate 37.

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The city has proposed an 80/20 funding split with TxDOT for upgrades at the intersection, with $21 million coming from a city bond and TxDOT being asked to contribute $85 million, for a total of $106 million. The News 4 I-Team has previously reported the city had to scale back its 2027 bond, which will not be large enough to pay for I-37 projects without help from the state.

“We feel good, and we're bullish on where we're headed and where we are headed for the project,” Perez said. Perez also said the arena project presents a chance to address long-standing traffic challenges in the area.

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“Those types of traffic issues have been in front of TxDOT and the city, and they've been trying to figure out how to solve them for many years before this, and so this is an opportunity to make that whole southeast section of downtown and operate really well on busy event nights,” Perez said. But during a discussion with city leadership, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones questioned whether the state’s share of the funding is assured.

“There was some discussion from the Spurs team about the state for sure coming through with the TxDOT money, and we don't have that confirmation is that correct? ” Jones asked. City Manager Erik Walsh responded: “That's correct, Mayor; we're still working through with TxDOT on that. ” Jones then asked, “Is that just hopeful thinking then, on their part, or might they know something that we don't know?

” Walsh said, “I think what they're expressing is maybe their confidence in it, but that's part of the work we're doing with TxDOT. ” Open questions remain about whether the state will agree to cover most of the needed funding, how long a decision could take, what happens if state funding is not available, and how any funding gap could affect project timelines.

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