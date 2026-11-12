Questions regarding future of Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery's Veterans Day Ceremony

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Since the 1970s, Veterans and the Public have gathered at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Military.

SAN ANTONIO - Since the 1970s, Veterans and the Public have gathered at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Military.

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"It's a whole time to just to take a day off and honor those, especially my father, my great-grandfather, and all those that have served," says Captain Tony Mandujano, a retired U.S. Army Veteran. Mandujano, now a local teacher, was one of several dozen veterans who attended today's ceremony, along with multiple elected officials.

"This is San Antonio Military City USA, and it's more than just a name or slogan. This is a way of life here," says Bexar County Judge-Elect Ron Nirenberg. But low attendance, cost, and the fact that San Antonio National Cemetery also holds a Veterans Day ceremony are causing uncertainty about the future of the ceremony at Fort Sam Houston after the VA considered ending the annual gathering.

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However, organizers are pushing back at the idea that it could be canceled.

"That's a misunderstanding of what happened. We have never decided that we were never going to have a Veterans Day ceremony," says Graham Wright, Assistant Director of Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Graham says they are looking for partners to help organize the event moving forward, with some potential modifications.

"I think there will always be a ceremony for veterans on Veterans Day, whether it's small or whether it is large, there will be some kind of ceremony here," says Graham. "I think so long as there's air in the lungs of San Antonians in this community, there will be a veteran recognition here at Fort Sam every year," says Nirenberg.

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