Questions Raised Over Delayed Charges in UH Sexual Assault Case

A University of Houston student was sexually assaulted in the Student Welcome Center parking garage. The suspect was arrested but not initially charged with sexual assault, leading to public scrutiny and concerns about the handling of the case by both UHPD and the Harris County District Attorney's office.

The University of Houston Police Department ( UHPD ) stated that the District Attorney 's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage. This prompted an investigation into why the suspect, arrested following a violent sexual assault incident, was not charged for several days and was able to walk out of jail shortly after his arrest.

On Friday, UHPD reported that a woman was held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in the welcome center garage. Six hours later, police radio chatter revealed an officer believing they had apprehended the individual responsible. The District Attorney's office stated that they were made aware of Brown resisting arrest and attacking a peace officer, leading to the initial filing of those charges. Brown was subsequently released hours later after those charges were declined. ABC13, in their pursuit of answers, inquired with UHPD about whether officers informed prosecutors about the sexual assault after the arrest. Finally, the university confirmed that the probable cause for the arrest was the sexual assault charge, and this information was disclosed to the District Attorney's office. They added that the additional charges would not have existed or been presented without the apprehension of the suspect for the sexual assault. The DA's office stated they began working on charges Tuesday, with a warrant issued the next day. While the initial discussion with law enforcement did not include charges related to sexual assault, there was mention that the defendant could be a suspect. After further review, prosecutors decided to file charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. The DA's office is actively working with law enforcement to ensure the suspect's arrest for these allegations. Kimberly Dodson, a criminology professor at University of Houston Clear Lake, expressed concern over the initial handling of the case, emphasizing that officers should have raised questions if they reported resisting arrest. She stated that this would have been a red flag, prompting further investigation





