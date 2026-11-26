Independent scientists said it will take days to begin to understand how far the plume of lead dust traveled and whether any hotspots require cleanup.

Nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide were detonated at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday.produced a minimal plume of lead dust, independent scientists and local residents said questions remain about how much contamination the explosion caused, and where — though they were hopeful about the initial results.

, the Army said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had issued an “all clear” around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where the detonation occurred, but provided little detail beyond that.

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“Post-detonation surface sampling is underway, and results will be released once complete,” it said. Sean Byers, who lives across the street from the plant, said he plans to stay away from his home for a few days with his children.