Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick Tarantino announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy. Details on their family history and recent events included.

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has expanded his family once again following the birth of his third child. The 63-year-old director and his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick Tarantino, who is 43, announced the arrival of their new baby boy on Sunday. A representative for the director confirmed the joyful news to PEOPLE, stating that both parents are overjoyed with the new addition to their family.

Tarantino Family Expansion Details

With this latest birth, the couple joins the ranks of parents with three children. They already have a son named Leo, who is six years old, and a daughter named Adriana, who is four years old. The arrival of the infant boy marks a significant milestone for the couple, who have been together for several years and have built a growing family in Los Angeles.

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The couple first met in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting his World War II film Inglourious Basterds in Israel. Their relationship went through phases, as they ended things a few years after meeting before reuniting in 2016. They became engaged in 2017 and eventually married at the director's Beverly Hills home in 2018, solidifying their partnership both personally and professionally.

Previous Children and Naming Origins

Tarantino and Pick Tarantino welcomed their first child, Leo, in February 2020. The couple expanded further when their daughter Adriana was born in July 2022. Regarding the name of their eldest son, Tarantino previously clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live that it was not a nod to frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio. He explained that while they considered the association, the name was chosen primarily because Leo was named after Pick Tarantino's grandfather.

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Tarantino also shared that the name Leo holds personal significance beyond family history. He noted that in their hearts, the child was always seen as their little lion. In past interviews, the director has expressed deep emotion when discussing his children, particularly Leo. He has described his son as the most charming human being he has ever met and admitted that seeing his son's name written down can bring him to tears.

Relationship Evolution and Personal Reflections

In a 2021 interview with CBS, Tarantino opened up about how meeting Daniella changed his perspective on life and work. He stated that falling in love led to a wonderful relationship where both parties desired marriage. Tarantino emphasized that the decision to wed was mutual and stemmed from a deepened commitment to each other. This shift in his personal life coincided with a period of significant creative output and public appearances where he spoke fondly of his growing family.

The director's openness about his family life contrasts with his usual cinematic persona, highlighting a softer side of the renowned filmmaker. His comments about his children reveal a vulnerability that has endeared him to fans and media alike. The birth of their third child continues to generate positive press coverage, focusing on the joy and stability Tarantino finds in his domestic life away from the studio.

Recent Security Incidents at Residence

The happy news of the new baby arrives amidst recent security concerns for the family. Just weeks prior to the birth, reports indicated that the couple's mansion in the Hollywood Hills was allegedly broken into. According to TMZ, intruders entered the residence located on the 7500 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive in September while people were still inside. Police were called to the scene, but the suspect fled before law enforcement could apprehend them.

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This incident echoes a similar event from nearly eight years ago, when Tarantino reportedly scared off two burglars who had entered his Los Angeles home through a back window. In that previous case, the suspects made off with jewelry and other property. The recurrence of such incidents highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by high-profile residents in the area, even as the family celebrates this new chapter. The Tarantino family now welcomes the new baby boy, adding to their lively household and continuing their journey as a family of five.