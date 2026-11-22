Director Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick Tarantino announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy. Details on their family history and recent events follow.

Quentin Tarantino has become a father for the third time, welcoming a baby boy with his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick Tarantino. The couple announced the joyful arrival of their newborn son in an official statement released on Sunday, marking a significant new chapter for the acclaimed director.

At 63 years old, the legendary filmmaker and his 43-year-old spouse expressed their overwhelming happiness regarding the new addition to their family. A representative for Tarantino confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the parents are overjoyed to share the news of their third child, a baby boy, bringing a smile to the star-studded Hollywood community.

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Tarantino and Pick Tarantino are already experienced parents to two older children. They are the proud parents of a son named Leo, who is six years old, and a daughter named Adriana, who is four years old. This latest birth significantly expands their growing family unit, adding another member to their close-knit household.

The director first became a father in February 2020 when he and his wife welcomed their son, Leo. The family grew again in July 2022 with the birth of their daughter, Adriana. The arrival of their third child marks the latest milestone in their personal lives and public family history, solidifying their life together after years of partnership.

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The couple originally met in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting his star-studded World War II film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel. Their initial relationship ended a few years after they met, but they reconnected and rekindled their romance in 2016. Following their reunion, the pair got engaged in 2017 and married the following year. They tied the knot at the director's home in Beverly Hills in 2018.

For several years, speculation persisted that Tarantino named his eldest son, Leo, after his frequent collaborator, actor Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the director clarified this misconception during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He admitted that they almost avoided the name specifically because people would assume it was a tribute to the actor, a misconception he wanted to dispel early on.

Tarantino explained that the name actually honors his wife's grandfather. Additionally, he noted that in their hearts, the child was always seen as their little lion, which aligns with the meaning of the name Leo. This personal connection provided the true inspiration for the name choice, highlighting the deep emotional bond the couple shares with their children.

In a 2021 interview with CBS, Tarantino shared emotional reflections on how meeting Pick Tarantino changed his entire approach to life and work. He stated that they fell in love and shared a wonderful relationship, leading both to desire marriage. When discussing his eldest son, the director became emotional, describing Leo as the most charming human being he has ever met.

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The birth of their third child comes shortly after a security scare at the couple's residence. Just a few weeks prior, their mansion in the Hollywood Hills was allegedly broken into. According to a report from TMZ, intruders entered the home in September while people were still inside the residence, causing alarm in the neighborhood.

Police were called to the address, located on the 7500 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive. However, the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. This incident echoes a similar event nearly eight years ago, when Tarantino reportedly scared off two burglars who had entered through a back window and taken jewelry and other property from his Los Angeles home.

Despite these recent security concerns, the focus remains on the happy news of the new birth. The family is currently navigating this new chapter with their baby boy, adding to the existing bond shared by Leo, Adriana, and their parents. The couple continues to manage their public and private lives with a focus on family and creative endeavors, finding joy in their expanding household.