Quentin Tarantino makes his stage debut with a new play starring Sacha Baron Cohen. The full cast has been announced for the London production opening in March 2027.

Quentin Tarantino has officially unveiled the complete cast for his highly anticipated theatrical debut, a stage play that stars Sacha Baron Cohen as the lead actor. This significant announcement marks the culmination of a writing process that began in January 2025, with the director confirming that he completed the script before the production fully moved forward. The ensemble has been assembled under the banner of Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment, creating a lineup that blends Hollywood prestige with West End tradition.

Tarantino West End Play Cast Details

The core ensemble features Nigel Lindsay, who brings extensive theatrical experience to the project following his portrayal of Shrek in the 2011 West End stage production. He is joined by Harry Hadden-Paton, an actor recognized for his roles in The Blacklist and The Crown, as well as Mark Hadfield, known for his work in Belfast. These additions form the backbone of a thirty-member cast that has been carefully curated to support the narrative vision of the director.

Also read Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher Collaborate on Brad Pitt Thriller

Further bolstering the talent pool are Kat Ronney and composer Anna Phoebe, whose inclusion adds layers of musical and dramatic depth to the production. The combination of these specific performers creates a diverse group of thirty members who will collectively bring Tarantino's unique storytelling style to life on the London stage. Each actor was selected to contribute to the distinct atmosphere that the director envisions for this new venture.

Hollywood Script and Production Background

Tarantino's script draws heavy inspiration from classic old Hollywood swashbucklers, incorporating stylistic elements from the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda, and Jesse Lasky Jr. This literary foundation provides the narrative structure for what remains a largely secretive project regarding specific plot points. The development of the play began in 2024, with the project being officially announced in March 2026, signaling a long-term commitment to the theatrical format.

Advertisement

The production represents a significant shift for the filmmaker, who is making his debut as a stage playwright and director. While specific details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, the influence of mid-century cinema is evident in the creative approach. The project is being managed with the same level of scrutiny and high standards that Tarantino applies to his feature films, ensuring a cohesive artistic vision across all departments.

Star Reactions and Future Adaptations

Sacha Baron Cohen expressed profound excitement about his casting in the play, highlighting the immediate impact of Tarantino's invitation. He revealed that he accepted the role before the director could even finish his introduction, stating that when the best director in the world calls, one does not ask questions. Cohen also referenced the director's famous catchphrase, illustrating the informal and enthusiastic nature of their professional relationship.

There is potential for the stage production to evolve into a feature film if it receives a positive response from audiences and critics. Tarantino has indicated that he would consider adapting the play for the screen, provided the theatrical run proves successful. This possibility adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans who are eager to see how the story translates from the stage to the big screen in the future.

London Performance Schedule and Venues

The Tarantino-directed play is scheduled to open at London's Phoenix Theatre on March 18, 2027. The production team has extended the booking period to accommodate high demand, with performances now scheduled to continue through September 12, 2027. This extended run allows for a substantial window for reviews and audience engagement, which is critical for the play's commercial success.

Advertisement

The choice of the Phoenix Theatre as the venue places the production in the heart of the West End, a district synonymous with major theatrical events. The schedule ensures that the play will be available for a significant portion of the first half of 2027, providing ample time for word-of-mouth marketing to build momentum. Ticket availability and performance times will be monitored closely as the opening date approaches.