Quentin Tarantino's The Adventures of Cliff Booth: A Sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, following Brad Pitt's stuntman character. The movie was directed by David Fincher and is set to have a limited theatrical release in IMAX theaters before its streaming debut on Netflix.

Quentin Tarantino 's The Adventures of Cliff Booth somehow just got even more exciting. It's always a treat whenever a new Quentin Tarantino movie arrives, but it's been way too long since he stepped behind a camera.

QT's most recent outing was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a movie that some have argued is his greatest. Tarantino's ninth film was an elegiac look back on the Hollywood of yesteryear, and could easily have served as the filmmaker's swansong. Of course, Tarantino has his ten-movie retirement plan in place and fully intends to make one last movie.

It feels like that final offering won't be happening in the immediate future, though QT has kept himself busy elsewhere in recent years. In addition to getting married and having children, he's launched a podcast, penned some books - including a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization - and finally released Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Tarantino also penned a OUATIH sequel dubbed The Adventures of Cliff Booth, following Brad Pitt's titular, morally dubious stuntman.

Netflix picked up the rather expensive tab for the movie (which is said to have cost $200 million), while David Fincher will direct. While Tarantino isn't helming The Adventures of Cliff Booth himself, it will still mark his first feature-length movie in seven long years. The sequel is so anticipated that Netflix is even willing to give it a limited bow in theaters





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